Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Norges Bank's foreign exchange transactions in May 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 06:16am EDT
Press release
Norges Bank's foreign exchange transactions in May 2020

Norges Bank will sell foreign exchange on behalf of the government equivalent to NOK 2100 million per day in May 2020.

Transfers to the GPFG in 2019 were larger than expected. For that reason, the total amount of foreign exchange to be sold in 2020 has been reduced by NOK 20 billion.

Norges Bank purchases foreign currency from the State's Direct Financial Interest (SDFI) each month. If the government's net cash flow from petroleum activities exceeds the non-oil budget deficit, some of the foreign exchange purchased from the SDFI is transferred to the Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG). Norges Bank sells the remaining amount in the market.

If the government's net cash flow from petroleum activities is insufficient to cover the non-oil budget deficit, foreign exchange will be transferred from the GPFG to cover some of the budget deficit. Norges Bank will then sell foreign exchange from the GPFG, as well as the foreign exchange from the SDFI, in the market. Norges Bank performs this task on behalf of the government.

For further information, see Norges Bank's foreign exchange transactions on behalf of the government.

Contact:

Press telephone: +47 21 49 09 30
Email: presse@norges-bank.no

Disclaimer

Norges Bank published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 10:15:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:26aIDA WOLDEN BACHE : Projections and monetary policy in the time of Covid-19
PU
06:26aThe conduct of monetary policy
PU
06:26aGOVERNOR ØYSTEIN OLSEN : A historically deep decline
PU
06:26aPT ADARO ENERGY TBK : Adaro and UI Ready to Distribute 100 COVENT-20 Ventilators to Hospitals in Indonesia
PU
06:26aBANK CREDIT AND DEPOSITS : April 2020
PU
06:23aGerman minister wants to extend short-time working allowance - Der Spiegel
RE
06:21aNicolai Tangen's employment contract signed
PU
06:21aGOVERNMENT PENSION FUND GLOBAL : Exclusion and observation decisions
PU
06:21aAlmost complete interruption of tourist activity in April
PU
06:21aRetail Trade Turnover index down by 21.6%
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai
2RENAULT : GROUPE RENAULT: Press Release - Cost reduction plan project 2o22
3Insplorion project for multiplex NPS battery sensors is granted MSEK 1,9 from Vinnova
4SANOFI SA : SANOFI : Drugmaker Sanofi appoints four new people to executive committee
5TUI AG : TUI : UK cancels beach holidays until July 1

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group