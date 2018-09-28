Log in
Norm Plotkin Named CEO of 48forty Solutions

09/28/2018 | 08:36pm CEST

48forty Solutions, the largest supplier of recycled pallets in North America, announced that Norm Plotkin has assumed the role of chief executive officer. Plotkin will also continue in his position as executive chairman of the Company. Plotkin has a 30-year track record of achieving growth and operational improvement in companies in a number of industries, including distribution, retail, business services, manufacturing, and real estate.

Mr. Plotkin was most recently CEO and executive chairman of Honsador Holdings, LLC, the largest independent distributor of building products and electrical supplies in the state of Hawaii. Additionally, he has served as CEO and executive chairman of Binswanger Glass, Stratix Corporation, and Distribution International. Over the course of his career, Plotkin served as CEO of a multi-site retail operation and has held various senior management roles in the real estate, building products and retail industries. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan and a Juris Doctor degree from George Washington University.

48forty Solutions

48forty Solutions is North America’s largest pallet management services company with a national network of company-owned and operated facilities and fleet operation to serve customers. Comprehensive pallet solutions include supply and retrieval, on-site services, reverse logistics, and packaging materials delivered to national and local companies by a customer-focused network of 225 facilities and 2,200 employees. Visit www.48forty.com.


© Business Wire 2018
