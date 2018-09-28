Norm Plotkin Named CEO of 48forty Solutions

48forty
Solutions, the largest supplier of recycled pallets in North
America, announced that Norm Plotkin has assumed the role of chief
executive officer. Plotkin will also continue in his position as
executive chairman of the Company. Plotkin has a 30-year track record of
achieving growth and operational improvement in companies in a number of
industries, including distribution, retail, business services,
manufacturing, and real estate.
Mr. Plotkin was most recently CEO and executive chairman of Honsador
Holdings, LLC, the largest independent distributor of building products
and electrical supplies in the state of Hawaii. Additionally, he has
served as CEO and executive chairman of Binswanger Glass, Stratix
Corporation, and Distribution International. Over the course of his
career, Plotkin served as CEO of a multi-site retail operation and has
held various senior management roles in the real estate, building
products and retail industries. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from
the University of Michigan and a Juris Doctor degree from George
Washington University.
48forty Solutions
48forty Solutions is North America’s largest pallet management services
company with a national network of company-owned and operated facilities
and fleet operation to serve customers. Comprehensive pallet solutions
include supply and retrieval, on-site services, reverse logistics, and
packaging materials delivered to national and local companies by a
customer-focused network of 225 facilities and 2,200 employees. Visit www.48forty.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180928005546/en/