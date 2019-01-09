Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Norman Rice, M.D., appointed Chief Medical Officer at National Partners in Healthcare

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 12:25pm EST

RICHARDSON, Texas, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Partners in Healthcare (NPH) is pleased to announce Dr. Norman Rice is joining the leadership team as Chief Medical Officer.  Dr. Rice will focus on clinical quality, health policy, education and growth initiatives. 

National Partners in Healthcare Logo (PRNewsfoto/National Partners in Healthcare)

"I am pleased to announce Dr. Norman Rice has joined NPH as our CMO.  Dr. Rice's experience and leadership in the anesthesiology community will be a great asset to the NPH team and a valuable resource for our physician partners," said Mike Saunders, CEO of NPH.

"I am excited to be joining NPH, which focuses on high quality patient care and customer service.  NPH is committed to partnering with the anesthesia community and investing in technology and analytics to support superior health outcomes," said Dr. Rice.

As a board certified anesthesiologist in Texas, Dr. Rice has served in a variety of strategic leadership positions throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth area including his recent positions as Chief of Surgery and Chief of Obstetric Anesthesia at Medical Center of Arlington, in Arlington, TX.  Additionally, from 1999 to 2018, Dr. Rice served as Board member of Metropolitan Anesthesia Consultants in Dallas, TX, where he also served as Chairman and CEO from 2004 to 2011.

Dr. Rice received his B.A. from Harvard College in 1984 and M.D. from Howard University College of Medicine in 1988.  Dr. Rice completed his residency in anesthesiology in 1994 at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.  He served as an attending anesthesiologist at numerous facilities in Texas including Lake Point Medical Center in Rowlett, Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Medical Center of Arlington in Arlington, and Presbyterian Hospital Denton in Denton.

About National Partners in Healthcare
NPH is a national healthcare organization delivering best in class anesthesiology services.  NPH is dedicated to partnering with high quality anesthesiologists and CRNAs providing the expertise, resources, and long-term sustainable solutions to their medical practices.  NPH's anesthesiology partners retain full autonomy of their practice while collaborating with each NPH clinical team to achieve and deliver the highest quality patient care.  For more information, www.nphllc.com.

NPH is a joint venture between Archimedes Health Investors LLC, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, and BlueMountain Capital Management LLC, an investment firm with extensive experience building enduring partnerships in the healthcare industry.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norman-rice-md-appointed-chief-medical-officer-at-national-partners-in-healthcare-300775737.html

SOURCE National Partners in Healthcare


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:42pBOEING : tops Europe's Airbus in airliner deliveries
AQ
12:41p&LSQUO;TITANS' : Everything to know about the TV show
AQ
12:39pGREENALIA : Agrees the underwiting of the senior financing tranche of the eolo project with the santander bank
PU
12:39pFAROE PETROLEUM : Form 8.3 -Faroe Petroleum (repl 1610M & 6699M
PU
12:39pEDENRED : completes the acquisition of CSI and that of TRFC
PU
12:39pNATIONAL GRID : Mary, National Grid's tunnel boring machine, reached halfway point on River Humber project
PU
12:39pSCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:38pVeolia Completes the Sale of Its Stake in Transdev to the Rethmann Group
BU
12:36pTELEDYNE : e2v HiRel Announces Availability of a New Family of High Reliability X-band Gain Blocks
BU
12:36pOil Surges Higher on Saudi Support, U.S.-China Talks
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.