Norman Rice, M.D., appointed Chief Medical Officer at National Partners in Healthcare

RICHARDSON, Texas, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Partners in Healthcare (NPH) is pleased to announce Dr. Norman Rice is joining the leadership team as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Rice will focus on clinical quality, health policy, education and growth initiatives.

"I am pleased to announce Dr. Norman Rice has joined NPH as our CMO. Dr. Rice's experience and leadership in the anesthesiology community will be a great asset to the NPH team and a valuable resource for our physician partners," said Mike Saunders, CEO of NPH.

"I am excited to be joining NPH, which focuses on high quality patient care and customer service. NPH is committed to partnering with the anesthesia community and investing in technology and analytics to support superior health outcomes," said Dr. Rice.

As a board certified anesthesiologist in Texas, Dr. Rice has served in a variety of strategic leadership positions throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth area including his recent positions as Chief of Surgery and Chief of Obstetric Anesthesia at Medical Center of Arlington, in Arlington, TX. Additionally, from 1999 to 2018, Dr. Rice served as Board member of Metropolitan Anesthesia Consultants in Dallas, TX, where he also served as Chairman and CEO from 2004 to 2011.

Dr. Rice received his B.A. from Harvard College in 1984 and M.D. from Howard University College of Medicine in 1988. Dr. Rice completed his residency in anesthesiology in 1994 at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. He served as an attending anesthesiologist at numerous facilities in Texas including Lake Point Medical Center in Rowlett, Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Medical Center of Arlington in Arlington, and Presbyterian Hospital Denton in Denton.

About National Partners in Healthcare

NPH is a national healthcare organization delivering best in class anesthesiology services. NPH is dedicated to partnering with high quality anesthesiologists and CRNAs providing the expertise, resources, and long-term sustainable solutions to their medical practices. NPH's anesthesiology partners retain full autonomy of their practice while collaborating with each NPH clinical team to achieve and deliver the highest quality patient care. For more information, www.nphllc.com .

NPH is a joint venture between Archimedes Health Investors LLC, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, and BlueMountain Capital Management LLC, an investment firm with extensive experience building enduring partnerships in the healthcare industry.

