Norsk Hydro: Egil Hogna to leave Hydro

06/02/2020 | 02:00am EDT

Egil Hogna, Executive Vice President for the Extruded Solutions business area in Hydro, has decided to leave Hydro to take over as CEO for Norconsult, a Norwegian consultancy firm.

The process to find a new leader for the Extruded Solutions business area has started. Hogna will continue as executive vice president until a new leader is in place, until December 1, 2020, at the latest.

“Egil Hogna has played a vital role for Hydro as head of Extruded Solutions, demonstrating strong leadership skills, and taking firm actions to position the business for the future,” says Hydro President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim.

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com




Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
