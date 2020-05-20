Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Norsk Hydro: Election of members to the Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 05:18am EDT

The Corporate Assembly of Norsk Hydro ASA has in its meeting on 20 May 2020 resolved to elect Rune Bjerke as new member of the Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA, with effect from 17 June 2020, for a period of up to two years. Finn Jebsen resigns from the Board of Directors with effect from 20 May 2020. The remaining six shareholder elected board members have been re-elected for a period of 2 years.

The Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA shall according to the Articles of Association consist of between nine and eleven members. Following the election by the Corporate Assembly, the Board of Directors will have 10 members, including three employee representatives, as follows:

Dag Mejdell (chair)
Irene Rummelhoff (deputy chair)
Rune Bjerke
Liselott Kilaas
Peter Kukielski
Thomas Schulz
Marianne Wiinholt  
Arve Baade (employee representative)
Sten Roar Martinsen (employee representative)
Svein Kåre Sund (employee representative) 

Information on the Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA: https://www.hydro.com/en-NO/about-hydro/corporate-governance/governance-bodies/board-of-directors/

Investor contacts:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Stian Hasle
+47 97736022
Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:40aRENK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
05:39aDollar weakening as optimism remains in markets
PU
05:39aSTARA PLANINA HOLD : Decisions of the General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05:39aDR REDDY LABORATORIES : . Reddy's Q4 & FY20 Financial Results
PU
05:39aJARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE : Adjourned Annual General Meeting – Responses to substantial and relevant questions
PU
05:39aNORTHERN OIL & GAS : UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference
PU
05:39aCOLONY CAPITAL : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
05:38aJapan's JXTG plans to spend $14 billion on transformation plan
RE
05:38aTHYSSENKRUPP : Independant Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
05:37aDANONE : to Place Greater Focus on ESG -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron aligns capacity and structures to changed market circumstances
3THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Quarter 2020
4TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Confirms UK North Sea Assets Sale Under Modified Terms
5DP AIRCRAFT I LIMITED : DP AIRCRAFT I : Norwegian Air gets $271 million state-backed loan after debt restructu..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group