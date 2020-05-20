Norsk Hydro: Election of members to the Board of Directors
0
05/20/2020 | 05:18am EDT
The Corporate Assembly of Norsk Hydro ASA has in its meeting on 20 May 2020 resolved to elect Rune Bjerke as new member of the Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA, with effect from 17 June 2020, for a period of up to two years. Finn Jebsen resigns from the Board of Directors with effect from 20 May 2020. The remaining six shareholder elected board members have been re-elected for a period of 2 years.
The Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA shall according to the Articles of Association consist of between nine and eleven members. Following the election by the Corporate Assembly, the Board of Directors will have 10 members, including three employee representatives, as follows: