Norsk Hydro : Italian coffee producer Lavazza to join KLM's Corporate BioFuel Programme

About KLM and sustainable aviation fuel

KLM has been using SAF to an extent since 2011 and is currently the only European airline using sustainable fuel on intercontinental flights.

In May of last year, KLM committed to developing and purchasing 75,000 tonnes of sustainable kerosene per year for a period of ten years. This makes it the world's first airline to invest in SAF on a large scale. World market leader in SAF, SkyNRG, wants to build Europe's first sustainable kerosene plant for this purpose in Delfzijl, the Netherlands.

KLM only sources sustainable aviation fuels based on waste and residue feedstocks that significantly reduce the CO2 footprint and do not have a negative impact on food production or the environment.

Air France-KLM number 1 in Dow Jones Sustainability Index

In September 2019 it was announced that Air France-KLM was ranked at the top of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) in the Airlines category. KLM is proud of this first position. It is a clear sign that KLM is investing successfully in making KLM and the airline industry more sustainable - socially, environmentally, and economically.