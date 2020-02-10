Norsk Hydro: Primary insiders purchase shares

The following primary insiders have on February 10, 2020 acquired shares in Hydro:
Executive Vice President Arvid Moss purchased 10 000 shares in Hydro at NOK 27.63 per share. New holding is 168 308 shares.
Executive Vice President Hilde Vestheim Nordh purchased 7 000 shares in Hydro at NOK 28.0 per share. New holding is 23 753 shares.
