Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Norsk Hydro: Primary insiders purchase shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 12:19pm EST

The following primary insiders have on February 10, 2020 acquired shares in Hydro:

Executive Vice President Arvid Moss purchased 10 000 shares in Hydro at NOK 27.63 per share. New holding is 168 308 shares.

Executive Vice President Hilde Vestheim Nordh purchased 7 000 shares in Hydro at NOK 28.0 per share. New holding is 23 753 shares.

Investor contact
Stian Hasle
+47 97736022
Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Press contact
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:53pVolume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
12:53pINDIVIOR : to Announce and Present FY 2019 Results on February 13th
PU
12:53pRev up your Valentine's Day with this list of aphrodisiac foods from the 123Diet!
GL
12:51pSHARING ECONOMY INTERNATIONAL : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Changes in Control or Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
12:50pBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
12:48pBRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Press Release
PU
12:48pBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : 2020 Annual General Meeting Call
PU
12:48pTURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : CMB Approval of Amendment to the Articles of Association
PU
12:48pMATTRESS FIRM : Donates $50,000 to Help Youth Aging Out of the Foster Care System
PR
12:47pEXCLUSIVE : Hundreds of Chinese businesses seek billions to contend with coronavirus - sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NMC Health gets preliminary offers, says co-chair's stake under legal review
2EXCLUSIVE: Top lithium miner seeks to monitor water scarcity in parched Chile salt flat
3FIH MOBILE LIMITED : Apple's main iPhone maker Foxconn to resume some Chinese production
4NIO LIMITED : NIO Inc. Provides January 2020 Delivery Update
5Oil hits 13-month low on weak Chinese demand, traders eye OPEC+ cuts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group