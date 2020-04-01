Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Norsk Hydro: Primary insiders purchase shares under Long Term Incentive program and shares to employees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 02:00am EDT

Long-Term Incentive plan
Norsk Hydro ASA has a share-based Long-Term Incentive (LTI) in the form of a remuneration of 30 percent of annual base salary for the President and CEO and the other members of the Corporate Management Board. The LTI payment requires that Hydro had a positive underlying EBIT in the previous year and is based partly on a) Average of the past three years' return on capital employed (RoaCE), measured against the company's internal return target, b) Total shareholder return (TSR) measured against a weighted average of TSR for comparable companies. The participants will be required to invest the net amount after tax in Hydro shares and such shares must be held for at least three years.

See list below of primary insiders that on March 31, 2020, have acquired Hydro shares under the LTI plan at NOK 29.62 per share. A total of 43 238 shares have been sold by Hydro to the participants in the LTI plan. Norsk Hydro ASA holds 21 306 248 own shares after these transactions and the number of outstanding shares are 2 047 692 028.

Sale of shares to employees
Primary insiders in Hydro have also agreed to purchase shares under a general arrangement offered to Hydro employees in Norway each year.

Hydro employees in Norway have been offered to purchase shares valued at NOK 12,500, with a 50 percent discount. For employees taking part in this arrangement, the share price before discount is NOK 29.62 per share, for 422 shares, and will be transferred during April 2020.

The following primary insiders have purchased shares under the long-term incentive program and agreed to purchase shares under the employee share plan:

Name Acquired shares LTI plan  Shares agreed to be acquired under employee share plan New holding
President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim   7 363  422  119 946
Executive Vice President and CFO Pål Kildemo  1 436  422  13 060
Executive Vice President Head of Bauxite & Alumina John Thuestad  7 419  422  58 043
Executive Vice President Energy & Corporate Development Arvid Moss  4 313  422  173 043
Executive Vice President Primary Metal Eivind Kallevik   4 783  422  72 849
Executive Vice President Rolled Products Einar Glomnes  2 814  422  17 692
Executive Vice President Extruded Solutions Egil Hogna  7 306  422  63 470
Executive Vice President Legal & Compliance Anne-Lene Midseim  3 451  422  33 735
Executive Vice President Communication & Public Affairs Inger Sethov  3 165  422  38 125
Executive Vice President People & HSE Hilde Nordh  1 188 844*  24 597
Employee representative to the Board of Directors Arve Baade -  422  5 130
Employee representative to the Board of Directors Svein Kåre Sund -  422  6 434
Employee representative to the Board of Directors Sten Roar Martinsen -   422  6 869
Observer to the Board of Directors Tor Egil Skulstad -  422  1 226

*Including shares agreed to be acquired under the employee share plan by close relative

Investor contact
Contact Stian Hasle
Cellular +47 97736022
E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Press contact
Contact Halvor Molland
Cellular +47 92979797
E-mail Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:30aParticipation notification by Blackrock Inc.
GL
02:30aCOVESTRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
02:30aSchibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) – Adjusted reporting structure
GL
02:28aVIVENDI : Information about the holding of Vivendi's Combined General Shareholders' Meeting on April 20, 2020
DJ
02:27aQINETIQ : postpones decision on dividend until later in year
RE
02:26aSAVILLS : 2020 AGM & 2019 final and supplemental dividends
PU
02:26aCYBERAGENT : Notice on Appointment of Independent Outside Director Candidate as Corporate Advisor
PU
02:23aBANK OF JAPAN : Nikkei sinks over 4% as Tankan fuels fears over virus-hit economy
AQ
02:21aKDDI : and SoftBank Corp. Establish Joint Venture to Promote the Rapid Build-out of 5G Networks in Japan's Rural Areas
PU
02:21aCAPMAN OYJ : Infra's portfolio company Valokuitunen Oy will invest up to 300 million in fibre networks in Finland
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALUMINIUM : U.S. launches probes into imports of aluminium sheet from 18 countries
2ROTHSCHILD & CO : ROTHSCHILD : warns of financial hit from virus as it halts dividends
3INV METALS INC. : INV METALS : ANNOUNCES UPDATED POSITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE LOMA LARGA GOLD-COPPER-SIL..
4ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED : ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES : Update on Acquisition of Economic Interest in the ..
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Statement on 2019 fourth interim dividend and 2020 ordinary share dividends
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group