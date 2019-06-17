Norsk Titanium : & QuesTek Test Additive Titanium Alloy

Building upon the collaboration announced at Farnborough in July 2018,
Norsk Titanium (Norsk) has successfully printed QuesTek’s custom
titanium wire in support of initial material properties testing.
QuesTek thoroughly evaluated the microstructure and measured the
properties in several heat-treated conditions including various
combinations of stress relief and solution treatment. Superior
performance versus Ti-6-4 has been demonstrated.
The highest performance condition was a basic one-hour solution
treatment where an average Ultimate Tensile Strength (UTS) of 147 ksi
and an average elongation of 18% was measured. This represents an
increase in both strength and elongation, while maintaining fatigue
performance, over standard Ti-6Al-4V.
“QuesTek’s high-performance titanium alloy provides an opportunity for
Norsk’s customers to optimize components printed with Norsk Titanium’s
RPD™ process and opens doors for new applications,” said Norsk Chief
Technology Officer Carl Johnson.
The typical Ti-6Al-4V microstructure shows an α/β structure consisting
of packets of parallel α laths, while the QuesTek’s titanium alloy is an
α’ martensitic structure with a “basket weave” morphology of
martensitically-formed α’ plates. The non-parallel and refined nature of
the plate martensite structure in QuesTek’s alloy is believed to be
responsible for the increased strength and toughness compared to
coarser, parallel α laths of Ti-6Al-4V. QuesTek’s alloying element
contributes an enhanced response to heat treatment, beneficial for both
strength and elongation properties.
Norsk and QuesTek plan to perform additional testing, while working with
aircraft and propulsion manufacturers on the improved business case the
new alloy affords.
For more information on Norsk, visit www.norsktitanium.com.
Norsk will also have a display of its RPD™ technology at the
International Paris Air Show, June 17-20.
About Norsk Titanium AS
Norsk Titanium AS is the world’s pioneering supplier of aerospace-grade,
additive manufactured, structural titanium components. The company is
distinguished in the aviation industry by its patented Rapid Plasma
Deposition™ (RPD™) process that transforms titanium wire into complex
components suitable for structural and safety-critical applications.
Norsk Titanium is a tier-1 supplier to Boeing and is committed to
cost-reducing aerostructures and jet engines for the world’s premier
aerospace manufacturers. RPD™ is the world’s first FAA-approved,
3D-printed, structural titanium, delivering substantial lead-time and
cost savings for aerospace, defense, and commercial customers. The first
additive manufactured Integrally Bladed Rotor will be on display at the
Norsk Titanium Booth 41430, Hall 4 during the Farnborough International
Air Show. www.norsktitanium.com
About QuesTek Innovations
QuesTek Innovations LLC is a global leader in Integrated Computational
Materials Engineering (ICME). QuesTek has used its proprietary Materials
by Design® methodology to rapidly design and deploy a family of
commercially-available Ferrium® steels that are being used in demanding
aerospace and space applications including landing gear and transmission
gears. QuesTek has been involved in >40 projects to resolve materials
issues across various alloy systems in additive manufacturing (Al, Mg,
Cu, Fe, Co, Ni and Ti) to improve component performance by modifying
chemical compositions and optimizing the heat treatments, or designing
entirely new alloys.
