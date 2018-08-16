Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nortech Incorporated : Systems’ CEO Rich Wasielewski Announces His Retirement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 03:35am CEST

Board of Directors to Conduct National Search for New CEO

MINNEAPOLIS - Rich Wasielewski, president and CEO of Nortech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSYS), today announced he will be retiring. Nortech Systems' board of directors has retained an executive recruitment firm to assist in its national search to identify Wasielewski's replacement. He will continue to lead the company during the search and subsequent transition period.

'Rich has been, and continues to be, an invaluable contributor to Nortech's growth and evolution,' said David Kunin, Nortech Systems' chairman of the board. 'The vision he developed and spearheaded includes a global solutions footprint, expanded medical-market presence, enhanced value-added services and an innovative R&D culture.

'We are grateful for Rich's ongoing leadership and this orderly transition will benefit our company, employees, customers, shareholders and other stakeholders,' added Kunin. 'This is one of the board's most significant responsibilities and a top priority for management.'

'This succession plan has been discussed with the board for some time,' said Wasielewski. 'The timing is right for me - and for Nortech - to make this transition. We have a strong track record of accomplishment and many opportunities on the horizon. Leading Nortech has been the highlight of my professional life and it's one of my greatest responsibilities to help find and support a successor who values our people, who understands our customers and who can help guide Nortech into its next chapter of success.'

Wasielewski has served as Nortech's president and chief executive officer since 2014. He joined the company in 2004 as vice president and chief financial officer; he advanced to senior vice president and CFO in 2008; he added the defense operations to his responsibilities in 2011 before being named president and chief operating officer in 2013.

During Wasielewski's tenure, the company made several strategic investments and acquisitions, broadened its customer base and strengthened its international and domestic capabilities. In the U.S., the 2015 investment in Devicix's medical device engineering expanded Nortech's innovative design solutions and comprehensive product development capabilities.

In Mexico, printed circuit board technology was added to Nortech's custom cable services in 2014, providing increased value-added and box-build opportunities; plans are underway to relocate to a new, larger facility by the end of this year. In 2016, Nortech opened a greenfield facility in Suzhou, China, to serve existing global customers and reach new, fast-growing regional markets in Asia.

About Nortech Systems Incorporated

Nortech Systems (www.nortechsys.com), based in Maple Grove, Minn., is a full-service electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider of complex interconnect solutions, printed circuit board assemblies and diagnostic repair and integration services including higher-level assemblies and box builds for a wide range of industries. Markets served include industrial and commercial equipment, medical device, and aerospace & defense. Nortech has a range of specialized, high-tech facilities in the U.S., Latin America and Asia used for customized design, manufacture, testing and repair of its solutions. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While this release is based on management's best judgment and current expectations, actual results may differ and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: volatility in market conditions which may affect market supply of and demand for the company's products; increased competition; changes in the reliability and efficiency of operating facilities or those of third parties; risks related to availability of labor; commodity and energy cost instability; general economic, financial and business conditions that could affect the company's financial condition and results of operations; as well as risk factors listed from time to time in the company's filings with the SEC.

Disclaimer

Nortech Systems Incorporated published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 01:35:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08/15LOWE : collecting school supplies for Boys & Girls Club of Easton
AQ
08/15Asian shares hit one-year low on Turkey, China worries
RE
08/15HAKUHODO DY INCORPORATED : Summary of Questions and Answers for 1Q of FY2018
PU
08/15IMPACT MINERALS : Completion of Sale of Pilbara Gold Project to Pacton Gold Inc
PU
08/15STANTEC : welcomes seasoned leaders in the Tri-State region
PU
08/15Impact Minerals Limited Completion of Sale of Pilbara Gold Project to Pacton Gold
AW
08/15RAKUTEN : Sports Schedule for Friday, August 17
AQ
08/15Australian Unemployment Rate Falls in July
DJ
08/15METCASH : 16 August 2018 Metcash Limited – ASIC Form 484 – Cancellation of Shares
PU
08/15BERLI JUCKER PCL : New shares of BJC to be traded on August 17, 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
2CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : software push fuels quarterly beat, strong forecast
3DIAGEO : Diageo rival swoops in with $4B cannabis investment
4ASX LTD : ASX : Full-Year Media Release
5MIMEDX GROUP INC : MIMEDX : Health Insurer Shuns 'Unproven' Amniotic-Tissue Products -- Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.