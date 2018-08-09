Nortech Incorporated : Systems to Report First Quarter Results May 11

Quarterly Conference Call August 16 at 10:00 a.m. (CDT) 877-407-0782

MINNEAPOLIS - Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (CDT) on Thursday, August 16, 2018, to discuss the company's second quarter results, which will be released on August 15. Anyone interested in participating in the conference can access the call by dialing 877-407-0782 from within the United States, or 201-689-8567 if calling internationally.

An audio webcast and replay of this conference call can be accessed at the investor relations portion of Nortech Systems' website at www.nortechsys.com or at www.investorcalendar.com. The telephone replay will be available through August 30, 2018, by dialing 877-481-4010 (from U.S.) or 919-882-2331 (International). To access the replay, the conference ID 36917 is required.

About Nortech Systems Incorporated

Nortech Systems (www.nortechsys.com), based in Maple Grove, Minn., is a full-service electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider of complex interconnect solutions, printed circuit board assemblies and diagnostic repair and integration services including higher-level assemblies and box builds for a wide range of industries. Markets served include industrial and commercial equipment, medical device, and aerospace & defense. Nortech has a range of specialized, high-tech facilities in the U.S., Latin America and Asia used for customized design, manufacture, testing and repair of its solutions. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS.

