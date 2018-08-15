North America District Cooling Market 2018 - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North
America District Cooling Market - Companies Profiles, Size, Share,
Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
North America district cooling market is expected to hold a healthy
market share in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base
year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the
North America district cooling market for 2018-2025. To calculate the
market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales
of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration
(UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth
company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.
Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of hot
climatic conditions in Middle East region, growing infrastructure
investments.
The North America district cooling market is segmented based on
production technique into electric chillers, absorption chillers and
free cooling. In 2018, electric chillers segment is valued to rule with
the highest market share by 2025.
The North America district cooling market is segmented in usage into
storage, production and distribution. In 2018, storage segment is valued
to rule with the highest market shares by 2025.
The North America district cooling market is segmented based on end user
into three notable segments; industrial, commercial and residential. The
industrial segment is further sub-segmented into factories, production
plant and others. The commercial segment is further sub-segmented into
retail, healthcare, office, airport, education and government. In 2018,
industrial segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and
rising at the highest CAGR.
The key market players for North America district cooling market
are listed below:
-
Fortum
-
Pal Group
-
DC Pro Engineering
-
Qatar District Cooling Company
-
Danfoss District Energy A/S
-
VEOLIA
The market is further segmented into:
-
Production Technique
-
Usage
-
End-User
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Market Overview
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
6 North America District Cooling Market, by Production Technique
7 North America District Cooling Market, by Usage
8 North America District Cooling Market, by Application
9 North America District Cooling Market, by Geography
10 North America District Cooling Market, Company Landscape
11 Company Profiles
-
Tabreed
-
Empower
-
Emicool
-
Veolia
-
Snc-Lavalin
-
Adc Energy System.
-
Danfoss District Energy A/S
-
Dc Pro Engineering
-
Fortum
-
Gas District Cooling (M) Sdn Bhd
-
Keppel Corporation Limited
-
Logstor A/S
-
Marafeq Qatar
-
Pal Group
-
Qatar District Cooling Company.
-
Ramboll Group
-
Shinryo Corporation
-
Siemens Ag
-
Stellar Energy
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nmfsq5/north_america?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005303/en/