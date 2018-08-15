Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

North America District Cooling Market 2018 - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 01:19pm CEST

The "North America District Cooling Market - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America district cooling market is expected to hold a healthy market share in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the North America district cooling market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of hot climatic conditions in Middle East region, growing infrastructure investments.

The North America district cooling market is segmented based on production technique into electric chillers, absorption chillers and free cooling. In 2018, electric chillers segment is valued to rule with the highest market share by 2025.

The North America district cooling market is segmented in usage into storage, production and distribution. In 2018, storage segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025.

The North America district cooling market is segmented based on end user into three notable segments; industrial, commercial and residential. The industrial segment is further sub-segmented into factories, production plant and others. The commercial segment is further sub-segmented into retail, healthcare, office, airport, education and government. In 2018, industrial segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and rising at the highest CAGR.

The key market players for North America district cooling market are listed below:

  • Fortum
  • Pal Group
  • DC Pro Engineering
  • Qatar District Cooling Company
  • Danfoss District Energy A/S
  • VEOLIA

The market is further segmented into:

  • Production Technique
  • Usage
  • End-User

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 North America District Cooling Market, by Production Technique

7 North America District Cooling Market, by Usage

8 North America District Cooling Market, by Application

9 North America District Cooling Market, by Geography

10 North America District Cooling Market, Company Landscape

11 Company Profiles

  • Tabreed
  • Empower
  • Emicool
  • Veolia
  • Snc-Lavalin
  • Adc Energy System.
  • Danfoss District Energy A/S
  • Dc Pro Engineering
  • Fortum
  • Gas District Cooling (M) Sdn Bhd
  • Keppel Corporation Limited
  • Logstor A/S
  • Marafeq Qatar
  • Pal Group
  • Qatar District Cooling Company.
  • Ramboll Group
  • Shinryo Corporation
  • Siemens Ag
  • Stellar Energy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nmfsq5/north_america?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:17pMEDICAL FACILITIES CORP : Today's Research Reports on Choice Properties REIT, Dream Office REIT, WPT Industrial REIT and Medical Facilities
AC
02:16pGENERAL SHOPPING E OUTLETS DO BRASIL : 2Q18 Earnings Results [Cópia
PU
02:16pTODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS TO WATCH : Home Depot and Lowe’s
AC
02:16pEPOWER METALS : Stakes Large Cobalt Manganese Target with High-Grade Bulk Tonnage Potential - Signs ~8,900 hectares cobalt exploration permit in Suriname
AQ
02:16pTODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS TO WATCH : Alibaba Group and JD.com
AC
02:16pFINAL DEADLINE ALERT : Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In Newell Brands, Inc. (NYSE:NWL) To Contact The Firm
GL
02:16pFINAL DEADLINE ALERT : Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In Restoration Robotics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIR) To Contact The Firm
GL
02:16pOUTFRONT MEDIA : MM.LaFleur Partners with Good Apple Digital and OUTFRONT Media To Unveil First-Ever Out-of-Home Advertising Campaign
PR
02:16pCustomer Experience is Driving Supply Chain Innovation, Says Report from BluJay Solutions and Adelante SCM
BU
02:16pToday's Research Reports on Champion Iron, Fortune Minerals, Amerigo Resources and Dundee Precious Metals
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Lifts Stake In Apple -- WSJ
2MUSK BID FOR TESLA: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
3VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : - Interim financial report, second quarter 2018
4DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : Investors bet on House of Fraser combination with Debenhams
5DAIMLER : DAIMLER : Efficient vegetation management with the Unimog U 430

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.