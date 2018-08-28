North America Lithium Battery Recycling Markets 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Lithium
Battery Recycling: North America Markets" report has been added
to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report's scope spans the North American market for lithium battery
recycling. The report analyzes regional market trends, using data from
2016 and 2017 as base years and providing estimates for 2018 to 2023
with projections of compound annual growth rates in the forecast period.
The report includes detailed discussion of technological and economic
trends that are affecting the market. Furthermore, it explains the major
drivers and regional dynamics of the lithium battery recycling market
and the current trends within the industry.
The sale values within the report are presented in U.S. dollars, while
the sales values in terms of actual product are presented in thousand
units. The choice of using thousands as a denomination unit was dictated
by the shipment volumes for specific categories, which would have
otherwise appeared too insignificant. It is important to note that the
lifespan of the lithium batteries varies depending upon the usage
industry.
The report covers the following chemistries of lithium:
-
Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC).
-
Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP).
-
Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO).
-
Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LTO).
-
Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA).
-
Lithium-Cobalt Oxide (LCO).
The breakdown of end-use Industry includes:
-
Automotive.
-
Consumer Electronics.
-
Energy.
-
Others.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary And Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Introduction
Chapter 4 Recycling Technology
Chapter 5 Lithium Battery Chemistries
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown By End Use Application
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown By Country
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
-
Battery Recycling Companies
-
American Manganese (Ami) Inc.
-
Li-Cycle Technology
-
Retriev Technologies
-
Raw Materials Company (Rmc)
-
Lithium Battery Manufacturing Companies
-
Albemarle Corp.
-
Fmc Corp.
-
Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd.
-
Lithium Americas
-
Sichuan Tianqi Lithium Industries, Inc. (Tianqi Group)
-
SQM (Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A.)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5wv9sn/north_america?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005715/en/