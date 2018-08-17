North America Microgrid Market 2018-2025 - Companies' Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North
North America microgrid market is expected to hold the leading market
share in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base
year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of
government funding for the microgrids and military & healthcare are most
dominate verticals.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the
North America microgrid for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the
report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web
conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and
video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share
analysis of major 10 players in the market.
The key market players for North America microgrid market are
listed below:
-
ABB
-
General Electric Company
-
Siemens AG
-
Honeywell International Inc.
-
Eaton Corporation PLC
-
Advanced Microgrid Solutions
-
Caterpillar Inc.
-
Chevron Corporation
-
Cummins Inc.
-
Exelon Corporation
-
Green Energy Corp.
-
Homer Energy LLC
-
Microgrid Energy
-
Pareto Energy
-
Power Analytics Corporation
-
S&C Electric Company
-
Schneider Electric
-
Tesla Inc.
-
Toshiba Corporation
The market is further segmented into:
-
Grid Type
-
Connectivity
-
Offering
-
Vertical
-
Power Source
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Market Overview
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
6 North America Microgrid Market, by Grid Type
7 North America Microgrid Market, by Connectivity
8 North America Microgrid Market, by Offering
9 North America Microgrid Market, by Vertical
10 North America Microgrid Market, by Power Source
11 North America Microgrid Market, by Geography
12 North America Microgrid Market, Company Landscape
13 Company Profiles
