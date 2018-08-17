Log in
North America Microgrid Market 2018-2025 - Companies' Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/17/2018 | 05:44pm CEST

The "North America Microgrid Market - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America microgrid market is expected to hold the leading market share in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of government funding for the microgrids and military & healthcare are most dominate verticals.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the North America microgrid for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

The key market players for North America microgrid market are listed below:

  • ABB
  • General Electric Company
  • Siemens AG
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Eaton Corporation PLC
  • Advanced Microgrid Solutions
  • Caterpillar Inc.
  • Chevron Corporation
  • Cummins Inc.
  • Exelon Corporation
  • Green Energy Corp.
  • Homer Energy LLC
  • Microgrid Energy
  • Pareto Energy
  • Power Analytics Corporation
  • S&C Electric Company
  • Schneider Electric
  • Tesla Inc.
  • Toshiba Corporation

The market is further segmented into:

  • Grid Type
  • Connectivity
  • Offering
  • Vertical
  • Power Source

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 North America Microgrid Market, by Grid Type

7 North America Microgrid Market, by Connectivity

8 North America Microgrid Market, by Offering

9 North America Microgrid Market, by Vertical

10 North America Microgrid Market, by Power Source

11 North America Microgrid Market, by Geography

12 North America Microgrid Market, Company Landscape

13 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lfkl4j/north_america?w=4


