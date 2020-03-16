Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

North America Scholastic Esports Federation Shifts from Competition to Community to Offer Free Online Esports-Related Activities and Learning for Students at Home Due to School Closures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 07:05am EDT

NASEF taps its network of esports and learning professionals for daily online streams to give students social connections and fun learning opportunities in a safe, moderated environment

The North America Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF) is launching free daily “Community Club” sessions for students beginning Monday, March 16 and continuing daily as needed. The interactive online gatherings will provide fun activities, socialization with friends (without physical contact), development of game skills, and insights into the careers and lives of professionals working in the esports industry.

Students and families can participate in the “Community Club” streams Monday – Friday at https://www.twitch.tv/esportsfed. All streams will be monitored by vetted professionals with experience working with teenage youth to ensure a positive environment. The schedule and other details can be found at www.esportsfed.org/communityclub, which will be updated frequently.

Gerald Solomon, founder of NASEF and executive director of the Samueli Foundation, said, “Given the present challenges, we are eager to direct our philanthropy to provide the support that students and communities need. While schools are closed, we’re shifting our focus from ‘competition to community’ for the benefit of students. NASEF will leverage its connection of play and learning to ensure that youth can continue to engage in esports-related activities in safe and meaningful ways.”

For the past two years, NASEF has leveraged massive youth interest in esports to teach students STEM-based skills along with career options related to esports and other industries. Students enjoy participating in NASEF’s popular esports tournaments and concurrently develop industry-needed skills like shoutcasting, marketing, event planning, artwork and design, data analytics, computer science and technology, and more.

NASEF is a non-profit organization, and its programs are always provided free to students and participating educators, whether through schools, libraries, or community groups like the YMCA.

Sample topics for the Community Club activities include:

  • Minecraft Let’s Play + Community Agreements
  • Tilt Management
  • Tournament Design
  • Beyond the Game challenges
  • Community Game Night

In addition to the free daily streams for youth, NASEF will offer educators a free online Professional Development opportunity so that they can explore the possibilities of scholastic esports. These sessions also begin Monday March 16 and will be hosted on free online platforms. The schedule is available at www.esportsfed.org/communityclub.

“Many teachers who are interested in scholastic esports haven’t had time to explore the options and understand how engaging this is for students, the incredible learning opportunity esports present, and the number of free resources available from NASEF,” said Tom Turner, chief education officer of NASEF. “Certainly, teachers are going to be working to keep their students on track during the school closures, but without full classrooms to lead in-person, educators may also have an opportunity to explore other tools for their use to keep students engaged, today and in the future.”


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:18aCNFINANCE : Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 and Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
PR
07:18aFUELCELL ENERGY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:18aSmart Doorbell Camera Market 2020-2024 | Use of Security Monitoring Systems to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07:17aGRADIANT : Expands into Australia with Acquisition of CRS Water
BU
07:16aPETROCHINA : snaps up two million bbls of Mideast crude during Asia trade - sources
RE
07:16aSAAB : Chief Financial Officer leaves his position
AQ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:16aANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Announces 1st Quarter 2020 Common Stock Dividend of $0.25 per Share
BU
07:15aEOG RESOURCES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:15aMOTOROLA : Statement on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Preparedness
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE S.A. : VALE S A : China steel futures climb on demand optimism, but end off highs
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways-owner, easyJet ma..
3UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides market update on the impact of COVID-19
4ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC : ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Faces Coronavirus Hit; 1st Half Profit Was Above Gui..
5THETA GOLD MINES LTD : Theta Gold Mines Limited Regional Exploration Strategy Highlights Potential Within The..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group