North America Smart Trash/Garbage Bin Market, 2018-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North America Smart Trash/Garbage Bin Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Capacity (8 to 13 Gallon, 14 to 23 Gallon, Above 23 Gallon), By End Use (Residential, Commercial), and Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America smart trash/garbage bin market size is estimated to reach USD 12.3 million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The smart trash bins considered under the scope of the study refers to the automatic garbage bins. These touchless trash cans are sensor-based and are capable of operating without making any physical contact. The market formulated estimates the market sizing & forecasts for the automatically operated touchless garbage/trash/waste bins.

Regional manufacturers of smart trash cans are investing aggressively in product development to incorporate innovative solutions into their product portfolio. They are targeting consumers by offering attractive touchless waste disposal solutions to create lucrative opportunities for expansions. The 14 to 23 gallon capacity segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017. Availability of smart trash bins in several variants under this category and significant adoption of these products across the commercial sector is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Demand for touchless garbage bins in North American countries, particularly the U.S., has witnessed a significant growth over the past few years to generate substantial revenue. The U.S. is anticipated to continue leading the North America touchless trash bin market over the forecast period on account of growing demand for automatic garbage bins in line with the increasing awareness about hygiene and cleanliness to avoid cross-contamination of germs.

The commercial subsegment dominated the North America smart garbage bins market in 2017 The commercial end use of automatic garbage can encircles the use of touchless garbage bins in corporate offices, retail shops, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, clinics, and other public places, which include malls, multiplexes, restrooms, airports, and bus & metro stations. The demand for touchless waste bins from the residential sector is also anticipated to escalate significantly over the next seven years in line with the expanding popularity of the automatic trash bins among the residential sector, modernizing lifestyle of families, and growing awareness about maintaining clean and tidy surroundings and hygiene.

Key industry participants include Ausko Pte Ltd. (Singapore), Nine Stars Group (USA) Inc. (U.S.), iTouchless Housewares & Products, Inc. (U.S.), simplehuman (U.S.), and HANGSHAU Houseware Co., Ltd. (China).

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

Chapter 4 North America Smart Trash/Garbage Bin Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape

Ausko Pte Ltd.

HANGSHAU Houseware Co., Ltd.

iTouchless Housewares & Products, Inc.

NINE STARS GROUP (USA) INC.

simplehuman

Enevo Inc.

Home Depot Product Authority, LLC

Honey Can Do International, Inc.

Modern Home

Sigfox

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fmnh6f/north_america?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005329/en/