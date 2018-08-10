North America Smart Trash/Garbage Bin Market, 2018-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North
America Smart Trash/Garbage Bin Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis
Report By Capacity (8 to 13 Gallon, 14 to 23 Gallon, Above 23 Gallon),
By End Use (Residential, Commercial), and Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025"
The North America smart trash/garbage bin market size is estimated to
reach USD 12.3 million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% during the
forecast period.
The smart trash bins considered under the scope of the study refers to
the automatic garbage bins. These touchless trash cans are sensor-based
and are capable of operating without making any physical contact. The
market formulated estimates the market sizing & forecasts for the
automatically operated touchless garbage/trash/waste bins.
Regional manufacturers of smart trash cans are investing aggressively in
product development to incorporate innovative solutions into their
product portfolio. They are targeting consumers by offering attractive
touchless waste disposal solutions to create lucrative opportunities for
expansions. The 14 to 23 gallon capacity segment accounted for the
largest market share in 2017. Availability of smart trash bins in
several variants under this category and significant adoption of these
products across the commercial sector is contributing to the growth of
the segment.
Demand for touchless garbage bins in North American countries,
particularly the U.S., has witnessed a significant growth over the past
few years to generate substantial revenue. The U.S. is anticipated to
continue leading the North America touchless trash bin market over the
forecast period on account of growing demand for automatic garbage bins
in line with the increasing awareness about hygiene and cleanliness to
avoid cross-contamination of germs.
The commercial subsegment dominated the North America smart garbage bins
market in 2017 The commercial end use of automatic garbage can encircles
the use of touchless garbage bins in corporate offices, retail shops,
hotels, restaurants, hospitals, clinics, and other public places, which
include malls, multiplexes, restrooms, airports, and bus & metro
stations. The demand for touchless waste bins from the residential
sector is also anticipated to escalate significantly over the next seven
years in line with the expanding popularity of the automatic trash bins
among the residential sector, modernizing lifestyle of families, and
growing awareness about maintaining clean and tidy surroundings and
hygiene.
Key industry participants include Ausko Pte Ltd. (Singapore), Nine Stars
Group (USA) Inc. (U.S.), iTouchless Housewares & Products, Inc. (U.S.),
simplehuman (U.S.), and HANGSHAU Houseware Co., Ltd. (China).
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Industry Outlook
Chapter 4 North America Smart Trash/Garbage Bin Market: Regional
Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape
-
Ausko Pte Ltd.
-
HANGSHAU Houseware Co., Ltd.
-
iTouchless Housewares & Products, Inc.
-
NINE STARS GROUP (USA) INC.
-
simplehuman
-
Enevo Inc.
-
Home Depot Product Authority, LLC
-
Honey Can Do International, Inc.
-
Modern Home
-
Sigfox
