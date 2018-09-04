Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

North America Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Rental Market Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 02:39pm CEST

The "2018 Ups Rental Market: North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American UPS rental market research report includes market size, growth rates, revenue share by end-user, revenue share by power source, revenue share by power range, competitive market share data and revenue forecasts from 2017-2024 for the United States and Canada.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Scope of Research

II. Market Definitions and Segmentation

III. Methodology

IV. Executive Summary

V. Market Drivers

a) Long Lead Times

b) Expansion and Upgrading of Data Center Facilities

c) Increase in Infrastructure Spending

d) High Growth in Cloud Computing

e) Unreliable Power Grid

f) Impact of Market Drivers

VI. Market Restraints

a) Preference for Purchase

b) Increasing Competition

c) Transport Regulations

d) Impact of Market Restraint

VII. Industry Challenges

VIII. Price Analysis

IX. Distribution Trends

X. Competitive Factors

XI. Market Trends

a) Lithium-ion Batteries

b) Environmental Friendly Technologies

c) Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things

d) Live Broadcasting

e) Technology Trends

XII. North American Market Data

a) Regional Analysis

b) Revenue Forecast

XIII. Revenue Share by Segment

a) Revenue Share by End User

b) Revenue Share by Power Source

c) Revenue Share by Power Range

XIV. Market Share by Revenues

XV. United States

a) Revenue Forecast

XVI. Canada

a) Revenue Forecast

XVII. Companies Profiles

a) Global Power Supply, LLC.

b) Facility Gateway Corporation

c) Sure Power, Inc.

d) Caterpillar, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xlsjg6/north_america?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:37pNAKAMA : Proxy Proof 2 04/09/18
PU
03:37pNAKAMA : Notice of AGM 04/09/18
PU
03:37pPODRAVKA D D : Acquisition of PODRAVKA Inc. shares – Notice
PU
03:37pCOWEN : Bobby Croswell Joins Cowen as Managing Director, Outsourced Trading
AQ
03:37pUnion Bankshares Corporation to Attend Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
GL
03:36pMAGNETS MARKET : Magnets Price, Types of Magnets, Category Pricing Strategies, Supplier Selection Insights, and Market Spend Growth Data Now Available from SpendEdge
BU
03:35pAsterion Enters Consulting Agreement with White Sheep Services Corp. and Appoints Hamish Sutherland as COO
NE
03:35pASTERION CANNABIS : Enters Consulting Agreement with White Sheep Services Corp. and Appoints Hamish Sutherland as COO
EQ
03:35pPreveCeutical Develops Proprietary Extraction Protocol for Medical Cannabinoids to be Used with the Sol-gel Drug Delivery Program
NE
03:35pPREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL : Develops Proprietary Extraction Protocol for Medical Cannabinoids to be Used with the Sol-gel Drug Delivery Program
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Dutch bank ING fined $900 million for failing to spot money laundering
2TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Calls Investor Day Over Share-Price Drop -El Confidencial
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : shares fall as Estonia crisis deepens
4REDROW PLC : REDROW : Housebuilder Redrow says demand robust despite Brexit, profit jumps
5MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION : MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC : Credit Suisse ups MicroPort to HK$11.5

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.