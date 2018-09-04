North America Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Rental Market Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "2018 Ups Rental Market: North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American UPS rental market research report includes market size, growth rates, revenue share by end-user, revenue share by power source, revenue share by power range, competitive market share data and revenue forecasts from 2017-2024 for the United States and Canada.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Scope of Research

II. Market Definitions and Segmentation

III. Methodology

IV. Executive Summary

V. Market Drivers

a) Long Lead Times

b) Expansion and Upgrading of Data Center Facilities

c) Increase in Infrastructure Spending

d) High Growth in Cloud Computing

e) Unreliable Power Grid

f) Impact of Market Drivers

VI. Market Restraints

a) Preference for Purchase

b) Increasing Competition

c) Transport Regulations

d) Impact of Market Restraint

VII. Industry Challenges

VIII. Price Analysis

IX. Distribution Trends

X. Competitive Factors

XI. Market Trends

a) Lithium-ion Batteries

b) Environmental Friendly Technologies

c) Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things

d) Live Broadcasting

e) Technology Trends

XII. North American Market Data

a) Regional Analysis

b) Revenue Forecast

XIII. Revenue Share by Segment

a) Revenue Share by End User

b) Revenue Share by Power Source

c) Revenue Share by Power Range

XIV. Market Share by Revenues

XV. United States

a) Revenue Forecast

XVI. Canada

a) Revenue Forecast

XVII. Companies Profiles

a) Global Power Supply, LLC.

b) Facility Gateway Corporation

c) Sure Power, Inc.

d) Caterpillar, Inc.

