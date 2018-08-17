North America Wound Debridement Devices Market 2018-2024 - Mergers and Acquisitions To Expand Business Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North America Wound Debridement Devices Market - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America wound debridement devices market is expected to hold the leading market share in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of increasing number of diabetes and related wounds, increasing geriatric population, increasing incidence of burn cases, increased awareness towards wound care management. On the other hand, high cost of advanced wound debridement products is restraining the market.

The North America wound debridement devices market is segmented based on product into five segments: hydrosurgical, low-frequency ultrasound, mechanical, larval therapy and others. In 2018, hydrosurgical segment is estimated to rule with the highest market shares and will cross USD 140.14 million by 2025, rising at a specific CAGR. However, low-frequency ultrasound segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The key market players for North America wound debridement devices market are listed below:

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc.

Advancis Medical UK

Arobella Medical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BioMonde

BSN medical

Coloplast Group

DeRoyal Industries, Inc

Hollister Incorporated

Integra LifeSciences

ITALIA MEDICA SRL

LOHMANN & RAUSCHER GMBH

Medtronic

Misonix

Mlnlycke Health Care AB

Organogenesis Inc

Olympus Corporation

Smith & Nephew

Sring GmbH

Zimmer Biomet

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 North America Advanced Wound Care Market, by Product Type

7 North America Advanced Wound Care Market, by Wound Type

8 North America Advanced Wound Care Market, by End User

9 North America Advanced Wound Care Market, by Distribution Channel

10 North America Advanced Wound Care Market by Geography

11 North America Advanced Wound Care Market, Company Share

12 Company Profiles

