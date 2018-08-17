North America Wound Debridement Devices Market 2018-2024 - Mergers and Acquisitions To Expand Business Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North
America Wound Debridement Devices Market - Companies Profiles, Size,
Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024" report has been
North America wound debridement devices market is expected to hold the
leading market share in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base
year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of
increasing number of diabetes and related wounds, increasing geriatric
population, increasing incidence of burn cases, increased awareness
towards wound care management. On the other hand, high cost of advanced
wound debridement products is restraining the market.
The North America wound debridement devices market is segmented based on
product into five segments: hydrosurgical, low-frequency ultrasound,
mechanical, larval therapy and others. In 2018, hydrosurgical segment is
estimated to rule with the highest market shares and will cross USD
140.14 million by 2025, rising at a specific CAGR. However,
low-frequency ultrasound segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the
forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
The key market players for North America wound debridement
devices market are listed below:
-
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc.
-
Advancis Medical UK
-
Arobella Medical
-
B. Braun Melsungen AG
-
BioMonde
-
BSN medical
-
Coloplast Group
-
DeRoyal Industries, Inc
-
Hollister Incorporated
-
Integra LifeSciences
-
ITALIA MEDICA SRL
-
LOHMANN & RAUSCHER GMBH
-
Medtronic
-
Misonix
-
Mlnlycke Health Care AB
-
Organogenesis Inc
-
Olympus Corporation
-
Smith & Nephew
-
Sring GmbH
-
Zimmer Biomet
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Market Overview
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
6 North America Advanced Wound Care Market, by Product Type
7 North America Advanced Wound Care Market, by Wound Type
8 North America Advanced Wound Care Market, by End User
9 North America Advanced Wound Care Market, by Distribution Channel
10 North America Advanced Wound Care Market by Geography
11 North America Advanced Wound Care Market, Company Share
12 Company Profiles
