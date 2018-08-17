North America Yeast Market 2018 - Companies' Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North
North America yeast market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the
forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for
historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the
forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of growth in
demand of bakery products and convenience foods, increasing alcoholic
consumption, enrichment of animal feed products and rising demand for
bioethanol as fuel.
The North America yeast market is segmented based on form into fresh
yeast, active dry yeast and instant yeast. Each of the form is further
sub segmented into baker's yeast, brewer's yeast, wine yeast, bioethanol
yeast and feed yeast. In 2018, baker's yeast is valued to rule with the
highest market shares by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR.
The North America yeast market is segmented based on strains into
Saccharomyces cerevisiae, Saccharomyces carlsbergiensis, Kluyveromyces
lactis, Kluyveromyces fragilis, Cyberlindnera jadinii, Saccharomyces
ludwigii, Torulaspora delbrueckii and others. In 2018, Saccharomyces
cerevisiae segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and
rising at the highest CAGR.
The North America yeast market is segmented based on derivatives into
cell walls/MOS, high purified betaglucanes, yeast culture, DDGS, yeast
autolysates, yeast bound to carriers, yeast hydrolysates and others. In
2018, cell walls/MOS segment is valued to rule with highest market
shares and rising at the highest CAGR.
The key market players for North America yeast market are listed
below:
-
AB Mauri
-
Biospringer
-
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
-
Lesaffre
-
AB Vista
-
Alltech
-
AngelYeast Co., Ltd
-
Biorigin - Art in Natural Ingredients
-
DSM N.V.
-
ICC
-
Kerry Group
-
LALLEMAND Inc.
-
Leiber GmbH
-
Minn-Dak Yeast Company
-
Ohly
-
Oriental Yeast Co., ltd
-
Pacific Ethanol, Inc.
-
Pakmaya
-
SUBONEYO Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Limited
-
Synergy Flavors
