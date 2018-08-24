North American 3D Rendering Services Market Outlook to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North America 3D Rendering Services Market by Type of Services, End User, Project Type, and Country - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

3D Rendering is an integrated service used for advanced rendering and graphical representation. The solution is used for processing 3D images, which are stored in systems to draw realistic lighting, shadows, colors, textures, and others.

In recent years, 3D rendering has been highly deployed across several industry verticals such as construction & real estate, energy & utility, media & entertainment, education, and others.

The growth of construction & real estate for commercial sector in North America have provided the maximum growth potential in the 3D rendering services market.

Market Segments Analyzed

By Type of Services

Interior Visualization

Exterior Visualization

Modeling Services

Walkthrough and Animation

Floor Plan

By End-User

Architects

Designers

Engineering Firms

Real Estate Companies

By Project Type

Commercial Projects

Residential Projects

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Key Players Profiled

RealSpace Vision Communication Inc.

Mapsystems

Professional 3D Services

3D Animation Services

Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

WinBizSolutions

Rayvat Rendering

XpressRendering

Tesla Outsourcing Services

CG Studio

Key Topics Covered

1. North America 3D Rendering Services Market

1.1. Overview

1.2. North America

1.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors & Opportunities

1.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

1.2.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

1.2.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

1.2.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by End-User

1.2.2.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Project

1.2.2.5. U.S.

1.2.2.6. Canada

1.2.2.7. Mexico

1.2.3. Key Player Positioning

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h4plq6/north_american_3d?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005186/en/