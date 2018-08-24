Log in
North American 3D Rendering Services Market Outlook to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/24/2018 | 02:40pm CEST

The "North America 3D Rendering Services Market by Type of Services, End User, Project Type, and Country - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

3D Rendering is an integrated service used for advanced rendering and graphical representation. The solution is used for processing 3D images, which are stored in systems to draw realistic lighting, shadows, colors, textures, and others.

In recent years, 3D rendering has been highly deployed across several industry verticals such as construction & real estate, energy & utility, media & entertainment, education, and others.

The growth of construction & real estate for commercial sector in North America have provided the maximum growth potential in the 3D rendering services market.

Market Segments Analyzed

By Type of Services

  • Interior Visualization
  • Exterior Visualization
  • Modeling Services
  • Walkthrough and Animation
  • Floor Plan

By End-User

  • Architects
  • Designers
  • Engineering Firms
  • Real Estate Companies

By Project Type

  • Commercial Projects
  • Residential Projects

By Country

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Key Players Profiled

  • RealSpace Vision Communication Inc.
  • Mapsystems
  • Professional 3D Services
  • 3D Animation Services
  • Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
  • WinBizSolutions
  • Rayvat Rendering
  • XpressRendering
  • Tesla Outsourcing Services
  • CG Studio

Key Topics Covered

1. North America 3D Rendering Services Market

1.1. Overview

1.2. North America

1.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors & Opportunities

1.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

1.2.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

1.2.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

1.2.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by End-User

1.2.2.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Project

1.2.2.5. U.S.

1.2.2.6. Canada

1.2.2.7. Mexico

1.2.3. Key Player Positioning

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h4plq6/north_american_3d?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
