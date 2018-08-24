North American 3D Rendering Services Market Outlook to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North
America 3D Rendering Services Market by Type of Services, End User,
Project Type, and Country - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast,
3D Rendering is an integrated service used for advanced rendering and
graphical representation. The solution is used for processing 3D images,
which are stored in systems to draw realistic lighting, shadows, colors,
textures, and others.
In recent years, 3D rendering has been highly deployed across several
industry verticals such as construction & real estate, energy & utility,
media & entertainment, education, and others.
The growth of construction & real estate for commercial sector in North
America have provided the maximum growth potential in the 3D rendering
services market.
Market Segments Analyzed
By Type of Services
-
Interior Visualization
-
Exterior Visualization
-
Modeling Services
-
Walkthrough and Animation
-
Floor Plan
By End-User
-
Architects
-
Designers
-
Engineering Firms
-
Real Estate Companies
By Project Type
-
Commercial Projects
-
Residential Projects
By Country
Key Players Profiled
-
RealSpace Vision Communication Inc.
-
Mapsystems
-
Professional 3D Services
-
3D Animation Services
-
Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
-
WinBizSolutions
-
Rayvat Rendering
-
XpressRendering
-
Tesla Outsourcing Services
-
CG Studio
Key Topics Covered
1. North America 3D Rendering Services Market
1.1. Overview
1.2. North America
1.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors & Opportunities
1.2.2. Market Size and Forecast
1.2.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Country
1.2.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type
1.2.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by End-User
1.2.2.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Project
1.2.2.5. U.S.
1.2.2.6. Canada
1.2.2.7. Mexico
1.2.3. Key Player Positioning
