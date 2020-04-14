North American Companies Make Up 42% of Global-Index Companies with Coronavirus Guidance -- Data Talk

By Robert Barba

At least 91 companies in the Dow Jones World Large Cap Index have lowered their earnings guidance as a result of the coronavirus pandemic from Jan. 15 through April 13, according to data tracked and analyzed by Dow Jones Newswires. That index is composed of 1,390 companies that represent the top 70% of market cap in each of 50 developed and emerging-market countries.

-- The latest number of companies in the global index lowering guidance is at least a 21% increase since March 31.

-- At least 153 companies in the global index made coronavirus-related guidance announcements from Jan. 15 through April 13.

-- At least seven companies in the index have cited the coronavirus outbreak in raising their guidance during that period, up from four at March 31.

-- At least 65 North America companies in the global index have released coronavirus-related guidance as of April 13. North American companies make up about 17% of the index and about 42% of the companies with coronavirus-related guidance.

Table of Dow Jones World Large Cap Index companies Industry name Guidance Change from Total companies lowered March 31 in index Technology 17 +2 111 Consumer Goods 13 +2 144 Financial 13 +2 291 Services Industrial Goods 7 +1 78 Leisure/Arts/ 7 0 25 Hospitality Business/Consumer 7 +2 63 Services Health Care/ 6 +2 92 Life Sciences Transportation/ 6 +2 67 Logistics Basic Materials/ 5 +1 85 Resources Automotive 5 +1 45 Retail/Wholesale 2 0 67 Energy 1 +1 75 Media/ 1 0 19 Entertainment Telecommunication 1 0 54 Services Agriculture 0 0 6 Real Estate/ 0 0 97 Construction Utilities 0 0 71 Industry name Guidance Change from Total companies raised March 31 in index Health Care/ 2 0 92 Life Sciences Business/Consumer 1 0 63 Services Financial 1 0 291 Services Consumer Goods 1 +1 144 Retail/Wholesale 1 +1 67 Technology 1 +1 111

-- Data collected by Dow Jones Newswires from Jan. 15 through April 13, based on statements issued by companies on the Dow Jones Global Large Cap Index.

