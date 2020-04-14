Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

North American Companies Make Up 42% of Global-Index Companies with Coronavirus Guidance -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

By Robert Barba

At least 91 companies in the Dow Jones World Large Cap Index have lowered their earnings guidance as a result of the coronavirus pandemic from Jan. 15 through April 13, according to data tracked and analyzed by Dow Jones Newswires. That index is composed of 1,390 companies that represent the top 70% of market cap in each of 50 developed and emerging-market countries.

-- The latest number of companies in the global index lowering guidance is at least a 21% increase since March 31.

-- At least 153 companies in the global index made coronavirus-related guidance announcements from Jan. 15 through April 13.

-- At least seven companies in the index have cited the coronavirus outbreak in raising their guidance during that period, up from four at March 31.

-- At least 65 North America companies in the global index have released coronavirus-related guidance as of April 13. North American companies make up about 17% of the index and about 42% of the companies with coronavirus-related guidance. 

 
Table of Dow Jones World Large Cap Index companies 
 
Industry name    Guidance    Change from    Total companies 
                 lowered     March 31       in index 
 
Technology        17          +2             111 
 
Consumer Goods    13          +2             144 
 
Financial         13          +2             291 
Services 
 
Industrial Goods  7           +1             78 
 
Leisure/Arts/     7            0             25 
Hospitality 
 
Business/Consumer 7           +2             63 
Services 
 
Health Care/      6           +2             92 
Life Sciences 
 
Transportation/   6           +2             67 
Logistics 
 
Basic Materials/  5           +1             85 
Resources 
 
Automotive        5           +1             45 
 
Retail/Wholesale  2            0             67 
 
Energy            1           +1             75 
 
Media/            1            0             19 
Entertainment 
 
Telecommunication 1            0             54 
Services 
 
Agriculture       0            0             6 
 
Real Estate/      0            0             97 
Construction 
 
Utilities         0            0             71 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Industry name    Guidance    Change from    Total companies 
                 raised      March 31       in index 
 
Health Care/       2           0              92 
Life Sciences 
 
Business/Consumer  1           0              63 
Services 
 
Financial          1           0              291 
Services 
Consumer Goods     1          +1              144 
 
Retail/Wholesale   1          +1              67 
 
Technology         1          +1              111

-- Data collected by Dow Jones Newswires from Jan. 15 through April 13, based on statements issued by companies on the Dow Jones Global Large Cap Index.

Write to Robert Barba at robert.barba@dowjones.com

-0-

-- Data collected by Dow Jones Newswires from Jan. 15 through April 6, based on statements issued by companies on the Dow Jones Global Large Cap Index.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-20 1631ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:43pStocks gain on China trade data, easing pandemic worries
RE
04:41pIn hard-hit Florida, jobless workers struggle to get state aid
RE
04:36pMaterials Up As Signs Of Slowing Covid Spread Trump Weak Earnings -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:33pEnergy Down As Texas Regulator Holds Virtual Production-Cut Talks -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:32pNorth American Companies Make Up 42% of Global-Index Companies with Coronavirus Guidance -- Data Talk
DJ
04:28pCOVID-19 : Growth forecast at -3 per cent, as IMF offers debt relief to most vulnerable nations in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Caribbean
PU
04:22pWall Street jumps as hopes for easing lockdown offset earnings worry
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:15pJordan Etem Networks Tackles Global Challenges Head-On with a Convergence of Innovations
SE
04:09pUK urged to stop China taking control of Imagination Tech - lawmaker
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : shares plummet as survival hinges on creditors
2Dean Foods Announces Termination of Agreement in Principle with Industrial Realty Group, LLC for the Sale o..
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. AIRLINES NEARING ACCEPTANCE OF PAYROLL AID PLAN: sources
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Tobacco giant BAT slides on report of U.S. criminal ..
5XIAOMI CORPORATION : APPLE SHIPPED 2.5 MILLION IPHONES IN CHINA IN MARCH FOLLOWING VIRUS SLUMP: government dat..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group