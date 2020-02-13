Log in
North American Companies Ordered More Robots in 2019

02/13/2020 | 09:05am EST

Robotic Industries Association (RIA) statistics report 1.6 percent increase compared to 2018

The Robotic Industries Association (RIA), part of the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), today announced 2019 North American robot unit orders are up 1.6 percent compared to 2018 results, with 29,988 robotic units ordered. Order revenue for 2019 is down 1.3 percent, closing the year with $1.681 billion.

The largest driver of the growth was a 50.5 percent increase in orders from automotive OEMs and a 16.6 percent increase from the plastics and rubber industry. Orders to automotive component markets were down 6.6 percent, and all other non-automotive industries, including food & consumer goods, life sciences, metals, and semiconductor/electronics, contracted by single digits in comparison to last year.

The fourth quarter of 2019 was the weakest quarter of the year; 6,094 robotic units were ordered, valued at $374 million. This represented a decrease of 10.4 percent in orders and 4.2 percent in revenue compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

“While 2019 was a challenging year, and the outlook for growth in 2020 is murky, we’re still seeing growing interest in automation technologies and solutions that will lead to continued future growth,” said Jeff Burnstein, A3 & RIA president.

About Association for Advancing Automation (A3)
The Association for Advancing Automation is the global advocate for the benefits of automating. A3 promotes automation technologies and ideas that transform the way business is done. A3 is the umbrella group for Robotic Industries Association (RIA), AIA - Advancing Vision + Imaging, Motion Control & Motor Association (MCMA) and A3 Mexico. RIA, AIA, MCMA and A3 Mexico combined represent over 1,275 automation manufacturers, component suppliers, system integrators, end users, research groups and consulting firms from throughout the world that drive automation forward. For more information, visit: A3, RIA, AIA, MCMA, A3 Mexico.

The association hosts a number of industry-leading events, including the Robot Grinding & Finishing Conference (April 27-28, 2020, in St. Paul, MN), THE Vision Show (June 9-11, 2020, in Boston, MA), the International Robot Safety Conference (October 13-15, 2020, in Columbus, OH), and CRAV.ai (October 27-28, 2020, in San Jose, CA). Other events include the A3 Business Forum (February 1-3, 2021, in Orlando, FL), and the biennial Automate Show & Conference (May 17-20, 2021, in Detroit, MI).


© Business Wire 2020
