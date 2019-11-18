North American Company for Life and Health Insurance Announces Protection Builder Indexed Universal Life Product

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Company for Life and Health Insurance ® (North American), a member of Sammons ® Financial Group, Inc. (SFG) and one of America’s leading insurance companies, today announced the launch of its Protection Builder Indexed Universal Life (IUL) insurance product. The product combines guaranteed death benefit protection1; cash value growth potential; an accelerated death benefit endorsement for a qualifying critical, chronic, or terminal illness; and a premium recovery endorsement— all for the price of a guaranteed death benefit policy.



“Life insurance is an important investment, but we understand policyowners might be hesitant to commit to a long-term financial obligation. Guaranteed death benefit protection coupled with cash value growth potential and the addition of a Premium Recovery Endorsement gives the policyowner affordability, flexibility, and control that they might not expect from a life insurance product,” says Jerry Blair, chief distribution officer of SFG’s Life Division.

Protection Builder is unique due to the combined guaranteed death benefit protection and cash value growth potential. It’s an IUL policy, meaning cash value can grow based on the movement of a stock market index, without participation in the market. Cash value provides the opportunity to grow an extra funding source for use in the retirement years, or may provide some relief from the strict premium payment requirements of a guaranteed death benefit, especially in the later years.

“Unexpected financial needs can cause distress for any individual or family. That’s why it’s generally sound advice to have an emergency cash fund. The cash value potential of the new Protection Builder may provide policyowners an extra layer of emergency funds,” continued Blair.

Protection Builder includes an accelerated death benefit endorsement for critical, chronic, and terminal illnesses for no extra premium.2 This endorsement allows the policyowner to accelerate a portion of the death benefit for a qualifying illness.

This new product offering also features North American’s new Premium Recovery Endorsement, which is a return of premium feature that offers the policyowner an option to fully surrender the policy and recover some or all of their total premiums paid with a 60-day window after the 15, 20, and 25 policy year anniversary.3

Protection Builder is the latest addition to North American’s comprehensive line of life insurance products. It’s available with North American’s WriteAway ® Accelerated Underwriting, which provides a faster and less invasive process for issuing a policy. The average time for an application that qualifies for WriteAway is a speedy 6.5 calendar days from submission to approval.4





About North American Company for Life and Health Insurance

North American Company for Life and Health Insurance ® is a member of Sammons ® Financial Group, Inc. Since 1886, North American has established a tradition of providing quality insurance products to consumers throughout the U.S. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of term, universal life, and indexed universal life insurance products. North American also offers a wide variety of traditional fixed and fixed index annuities and consistently ranks among the top fixed index annuity carriers in the U.S. (Source: Wink Sales & Market Report, 2018). For more information, please visit https://www.northamericancompany.com/why-choose-north-american .

Follow North American on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

About Sammons® Financial Group, Inc.

The member companies of Sammons ® Financial Group , Inc. (SFG), are here to help families and businesses protect their future, so they can enjoy life’s moments today. A subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises , Inc., SFG is a group of privately-owned financial companies, including several of the most enduring and stable companies in our industry. SFG is comprised of three member companies: Midland National ® Life Insurance Company , which includes Sammons ® Corporate Markets ; North American Company for Life and Health Insurance ® ; and Sammons Institutional Group SM , which consists of Midland Retirement Distributors® and Sammons Retirement Solutions ® , Inc. Together, SFG offers some of today’s most sought-after life insurance, annuity, and retirement planning products. Sammons Financial Group: With You for Every Moment®.

Follow SFG on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

Subject to premium payment requirements. Subject to eligibility requirements. The death benefit will be reduced by the amount of the death benefit accelerated. Since benefits are paid prior to death, a discount will be applied to the death benefit accelerated. As a result, the actual amount received will be less than the amount of the death benefit accelerated. An administrative fee applies for an election of the chronic or terminal illness. There is no administrative fee for critical illness. The Premium Recovery Endorsement is only available with the Premium Guarantee Rider option. The Premium Recovery Endorsement is only available with the Premium Guarantee Rider option. Source: Internal underwriting data, 6/14/2019. This process is not available in California.

THE ACCELERATED DEATH BENEFIT ENDORSEMENT FOR CRITICAL ILLNESS IS NOT HEALTH INSURANCE NOR IS IT INTENDED TO REPLACE HEALTH INSURANCE.

THE ACCELERATED DEATH BENEFIT FOR CHRONIC ILLNESS IS NOT LONG TERM CARE INSURANCE NOR IS IT INTENDED TO REPLACE LONG TERM CARE INSURANCE.

Life insurance policies have terms under which the policy may be continued in force or discontinued. Current cost of insurance rates and interest rates are not guaranteed. Therefore, the planned periodic premium may not be sufficient to carry the contract to maturity. Failure to meet premium requirements may result in a lapse in the policy and participation in the index accounts. The index accounts are subject to caps and participation rates. In no case will the interest credited be less than 0 percent. Please refer to the customized illustration provided by your agent for additional detail. The policy’s death benefit is paid upon the death of the insured. The policy does not continue to accumulate cash value and excess interest after the insured’s death. For costs and complete details, call or write North American, Administrative Office, One Sammons Plaza, Sioux Falls, SD 57193. Telephone: 877-872-0757.

TEXAS RESIDENTS: Receipt of acceleration-of-life-insurance benefits may affect your, your spouse’s, or your family’s eligibility for public assistance programs such as medical assistance (Medicaid), Aid to Families with Dependent Children (AFDC), supplementary social security income (SSI), and drug assistance programs. You are advised to consult with a qualified tax advisor and with social service agencies concerning how receipt of such a payment will affect your, your spouse’s, and your family’s eligibility for public assistance.

Protection Builder IUL is issued on policy form series LS186, or state variation, including all applicable endorsements and riders, by North American Company for Life and Health Insurance, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57193. Products, features, riders, endorsements, or issues ages may not be available in all jurisdictions. Limitations or restrictions may apply.

Media Contact: John Myers, jmyers@sfgmembers.com