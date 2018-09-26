Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

North American Company for Life and Health Insurance Launches New Premium Deposit Agreement (PDA) for Single Life Indexed Universal Life Insurance Products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 12:01am CEST

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Company for Life and Health Insurance® launched a new Premium Deposit Agreement (Agreement) for most single life Indexed Universal Life products. The new feature allows the policyowner to submit a lump sum and creates a Premium Deposit Account (PDA) for the purpose of automatically funding future annual premium payments on the policy. This provides many potential benefits including worry-free premium payments, opportunity for growth, and helping avoid creating a Modified Endowment Contract (MEC)1.

The PDA will automatically pay the policyowner’s annual premium payments, so they don’t have to worry about making future payments (as long as there are sufficient funds in the PDA).

A competitive interest rate of 3.25% (subject to change in the future) is applied to the funds taken from the PDA before it’s used to pay the premium. Therefore, more money is put into the life insurance policy, so the policyowner may have a larger death benefit, and larger cash value potential. There are zero costs to establish and maintain the Agreement.

“We are excited to offer the Premium Deposit Agreement,” said Garth Garlock, North American Company’s senior vice president and chief distribution officer. “Being able to overcome annual premium limits by accepting up to ten times the annual planned premium is one of the significant benefits of the new feature. We are optimistic that new policyowners will take advantage of the PDA’s 3.25% interest rate as well as the other features.”

All single life Indexed Universal products with the exception of the Legacy Optimizer include the Premium Deposit Agreement feature. This applies to all states except Alaska, Illinois, Kansas, New Hampshire, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.

About North American Company

North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®  is a member of Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. Since 1886, North American has established a tradition of providing quality insurance products to consumers throughout the U.S. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of term, universal life, and indexed universal life insurance products. North American also offers a wide variety of traditional fixed and fixed index annuities and consistently ranks among the top fixed index annuity carriers in the U.S. (Source: Wink Sales & Market Report, 2017). For more information, please visit www.northamericancompany.com.

Sammons® Financial Group is comprised of Midland National® Life Insurance Company, North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®, Sammons Retirement Solutions® Inc. and Sammons Financial Network® LLC, member FINRA.

1 For most policies, withdrawals are free from federal income tax to the extent of the investment in the contract, and policy loans are also tax-free so long as the policy does not terminate before the death of the insured.  However, if the policy is a Modified Endowment Contract (MEC), a withdrawal or policy loan may be taxable upon receipt.  Further, unpaid loan interest on a MEC may be taxable.  A MEC is a contract received in exchange for a MEC or for which premiums paid during a seven-year testing period exceed prescribed premium limits (7-pay premiums).

Indexed Universal Life Insurance products are not an investment in the “market” or in the applicable index and are subject to all policy fees and charges normally associated with most universal life insurance.

Legacy Optimizer (policy form series LS180), Premium Deposit Agreement (form series LR509) are issued by North American, Administrative Office, One Sammons Plaza, Sioux Falls, SD 57193. Products, features, riders, endorsements, or issue ages may not be available in all jurisdictions. Limitations or restrictions may apply.  North American is not licensed to write in New York.

Contact: John Myers 
Associate Vice President 
Corporate Communications 
jmyers@sfgmembers.com

North American.png.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:43aINTERACTIVE BROKERS : Free Automated Stock Trading App for Expats Now in GBP/EUR/USD
AQ
12:41aNike profit tops targets but margins disappoint some
RE
12:41aATLAS IRON : Further conditional increase to Hancock Offer
PU
12:41aTORTOISE : Announces Distribution Amounts for Exchange Traded Funds (TPYP & TBLU)
BU
12:36aSHEFFIELD RESOURCES : Thunderbird Mining Lease Granted
PU
12:36aHealth Management Associates Pays $260 Million To Settle Whistleblower Lawsuits
BU
12:35aWWE : ®’s George Barrios, Michelle Wilson, Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Superstars Charlotte Flair® and Nikki Bella® to Participate in BTIG Event
BU
12:32aMANCHESTER UNITED : Derby County upsets Manchester United
AQ
12:31aWILLSCOT : 4 Qualities of a Reliable Space Provider
PU
12:31aImajion to exhibit and attend The Ascent Conference on October 3rd and 4th in New York City at Pier 36
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Canada not making concessions needed for NAFTA deal, U.S. says
2NETCARE LIMITED : NETCARE : BMI Healthcare close to £2 billion restructuring deal - source
3ADIDAS : Nike profit tops targets but margins disappoint some
4CANNAROYALTY CORP : CANNAROYALTY : CEO Marc Lustig to Present at Cannabis Invest
5NOBILIS HEALTH CORP (USA) : NOBILIS HEALTH USA : Announces New CFO and VP of Corporate Development

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.