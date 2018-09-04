Log in
North American Essential Oil Supplements Market Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/04/2018 | 02:44pm CEST

The "2018 North American Essential Oil Supplements Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American Essential Oil Supplements Market is in the growth stage with several new companies entering the market. The market is projected to experience a steady growth rate during the next seven years. The growth is expected to be driven by the direct selling channel, the health and wellness trend, digital marketing, and the evolution of complementary and alternative medicine.

This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the North American Essential Oil Supplements Market, along with competitive analysis for the base year 2017.

The market numbers included in this study represent revenues generated from the sales of essential oil supplements. The base year for the study is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2017 until 2024.

This study captures the following information on the North American Essential Oil Supplements Market:

  • Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2017- 2024)
  • Growth Drivers and Restraints
  • Market Data
  • Quotes by Key Industry Participants
  • Market Share Analysis
  • Market Trends

Key Topics Covered:

I. Scope of Research

II. Market Definitions and Segmentation

III. Executive Summary

IV. Market Overview

V. Market Drivers

a) Aromatherapy and Use of Essential Oils

b) Health and Wellness Trend

c) Focus on Organic and Natural Products

d) Increased Health Awareness

e) New Product Launches

VI. Market Restraints

a) Fragmented Market

b) Criticism

c) Lack of Industry Standards and Quality Issues

d) Questionable Benefits and Health-Related risks

e) Low brand awareness

VII. Market Challenges

VIII. Market Trends

a) Intensive R&D

b) United States Drives Market Change

c) Male Portion of Consumers

d) Personalized Nutrition

e) DIY Market

f) Digital Marketing

IX.Competitive Factors

X. North American Market Data

a) Regional Overview

b) Revenue Forecast

XI. United States

a) Revenue Forecast

XII. Canada

a)Regional Forecast

XIII. Market Share by Revenue

XIV. Revenue Share by Segment

a)Revenue Share by Country

b)Revenue Share by Distribution Channel

XV. Company Profiles

a) doTERRA International, LLC.

b) Young Living Essential Oils

c) NOW Health Group, Inc.

d) Zija International, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s98d5m/north_american?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.