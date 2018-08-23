North American Extrusion Coating Market Study 2018: Applications & Developments, Opportunities & Threats, and Major Player Profiles - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North
American Extrusion Coating Market Study 2018" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North American Extrusion Coating Market Study 2018 provides market
data by segment and trends for each category of application. It outlines
the structure of the extrusion coating market in North America, and
covers marketplace developments for suppliers and key extrusion coating
operations in North America.
Applications covered in this study include liquid packaging, flexible
packaging, photographic and commercial. The latter category has been
divided into 14 subcategories, such as tableware, medical/hygiene,
release base, and ovenable boards. In addition to covering applications
and developments, we have included company profiles for the major North
American extrusion coating companies. Market trends for extrusion coated
and laminated products and their applications are diverse.
Scope of the Report
The report provides a full and detailed market segmentation of the
extrusion coating market in North America. The report focuses on web
materials - papers, paperboards, films, aluminum foils, and non-wovens -
which are polymer extrusion coated or laminated. It includes over 200
pages of data and developments. The geographical scope of the report is
North America but for reference the report also includes a section about
the global extrusion coating market.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Extrusion Coating Worldwide
3.1 The World Market
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.3 Globalization of the Industry
3.4 Opportunities and Threats
4 Extrusion Coating: North America
4.1 The North American Market
4.2 Factors Influencing Demand
4.3 Market Structure
4.3.1 Raw Materials Suppliers
4.3.2 Extrusion Coating Companies
5 Markets for Extrusion Coating
5.1 Flexible Packaging
5.2 Liquid Packaging
5.3 Photographic
5.4 Commercial
5.4.1 Folding Cartons
5.4.2 Tableware
5.4.3 Ovenable
5.5 Commercial - Packaging Paper
5.5.1 Mill Wrappers
5.5.2 Sacks
5.5.3 Case Liners
5.5.4 Industrial Wrappings
5.5.5 Envelopes
5.6 Commercial - Technical
5.6.1 Medical / Hygiene
5.6.2 Release Liners
5.6.3 Overlaminating Films
5.6.4 Insulation Facings
5.6.5 Building Membranes
5.7 Miscellaneous
5.8 Prospects for extrusion coating
6 Material Trends
6.1 Boards
6.2 Papers
6.3 Films
6.4 Aluminium Foils
6.5 Other Materials
6.6 Polymers
6.7 Material Prospects
7 Company Profiles
