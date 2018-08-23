Log in
North American Extrusion Coating Market Study 2018: Applications & Developments, Opportunities & Threats, and Major Player Profiles - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/23/2018 | 11:57am CEST

The "North American Extrusion Coating Market Study 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American Extrusion Coating Market Study 2018 provides market data by segment and trends for each category of application. It outlines the structure of the extrusion coating market in North America, and covers marketplace developments for suppliers and key extrusion coating operations in North America.

Applications covered in this study include liquid packaging, flexible packaging, photographic and commercial. The latter category has been divided into 14 subcategories, such as tableware, medical/hygiene, release base, and ovenable boards. In addition to covering applications and developments, we have included company profiles for the major North American extrusion coating companies. Market trends for extrusion coated and laminated products and their applications are diverse.

Scope of the Report

The report provides a full and detailed market segmentation of the extrusion coating market in North America. The report focuses on web materials - papers, paperboards, films, aluminum foils, and non-wovens - which are polymer extrusion coated or laminated. It includes over 200 pages of data and developments. The geographical scope of the report is North America but for reference the report also includes a section about the global extrusion coating market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Extrusion Coating Worldwide

3.1 The World Market

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Globalization of the Industry

3.4 Opportunities and Threats

4 Extrusion Coating: North America

4.1 The North American Market

4.2 Factors Influencing Demand

4.3 Market Structure

4.3.1 Raw Materials Suppliers

4.3.2 Extrusion Coating Companies

5 Markets for Extrusion Coating

5.1 Flexible Packaging

5.2 Liquid Packaging

5.3 Photographic

5.4 Commercial

5.4.1 Folding Cartons

5.4.2 Tableware

5.4.3 Ovenable

5.5 Commercial - Packaging Paper

5.5.1 Mill Wrappers

5.5.2 Sacks

5.5.3 Case Liners

5.5.4 Industrial Wrappings

5.5.5 Envelopes

5.6 Commercial - Technical

5.6.1 Medical / Hygiene

5.6.2 Release Liners

5.6.3 Overlaminating Films

5.6.4 Insulation Facings

5.6.5 Building Membranes

5.7 Miscellaneous

5.8 Prospects for extrusion coating

6 Material Trends

6.1 Boards

6.2 Papers

6.3 Films

6.4 Aluminium Foils

6.5 Other Materials

6.6 Polymers

6.7 Material Prospects

7 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n9rf3r/north_american?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
