North American Leader In Patient Engagement Chronometriq Acquires Fellow Canadian Health Myself

MONTREAL, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal-based Chronometriq announces today the acquisition of patient engagement competitor Health Myself.



Founded in 2013, Health Myself specializes in enabling primary care teams to dispense higher quality care at a lower cost. Their strong portfolio of patient engagement technologies, namely solutions for virtual care, mass communications and a patient portal, supports Chronometriq’s pursuit of growth opportunities and complements its product platform. The acquisition will also further accelerate Chronometriq’s expansion into the US market, already endorsed by a strong partnership with healthcare connectivity leader Ellkay and New York growth investor Full In Partners.

Chronometriq will fully integrate with Health Myself, maintaining relationships and contracts with current clients as well as preserving and leveraging their team and technology into an enhanced suite of products, offering the most complete solution for clinics in North America.

Yan Raymond-Lalande, CEO and co-founder of Chronometriq says: “By acquiring Health Myself, we gain powerful tools that will perfectly complement our own and will strongly position Chronometriq to help clinics and hospitals to manage and operate their establishments efficiently, while supporting the new security measures.”

Additionally, the decision comes at a timely moment: “We have experienced more change in the healthcare industry over a span of 4 months than the last 4 years combined. COVID-19 has jolted the industry resulting in a spike of demand for patient engagement and virtual care technologies. Uniting our efforts will enable us to make the most of current market opportunities and help us solidify our spot as industry leaders in the delivery of these technologies to patients and providers across North America,” says David Taylor, CEO and co-founder of Health Myself.

About Chronometriq

Founded in 2012 with the sole purpose of improving access to healthcare, Chronometriq is the North American leader in the patient engagement industry, offering a full platform of products to improve clinics’ productivity, efficiency and communications with patients.

Media Inquiry

Christine Joly | Marketing Director

christine.joly@chronometriq.com

1-888-420-8584 #4



