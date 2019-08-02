North American Manufacturer Introduces Product Application to Improve Commercial Roofing Performance

INNOVATIVE APPLICATIONS DRAMATICALLY IMPROVES THERMAL PERFORMANCE OF COMMERCIAL ROOFING

Cascadia Windows & Doors proudly introduces a novel application for the company’s patented, award-winning cladding clip, using the pultruded fiberglass support on sloped roofs. Since 2011, the Cascadia Clip has significantly improved the thermal performance of exterior cladding by dramatically reducing thermal bridging and heat transfer. Recently released installation and technical information now allows architects and specifiers to reap those same benefits in commercial sloped roofs.

“Using Cascadia Clips for sloped roofs represents a fantastic, incremental innovation for this high-performance product,” says Michael Bousfield, technical director at Cascadia. “By finding novel applications for proven products, we can further assist architects and specifiers in designing increasingly efficient buildings.”

Boasting roughly 30-50% reduction in thermal bridging over typical sloped roofing support—while offering the same structural performance—the Cascadia Clip also mitigates the risk of condensation on the underside of the roof decks and screws. The overall low conductivity of the Cascadia Clips addresses both issues—issues most people don’t even know exist.

“Traditionally, thermal performance in roof construction has focused on the R-values of insulation materials,” explains Bousfield, “but much of the thermal bridging in a roof is through the roof supports themselves. They’re the direct connection between the living space and exterior environment. Without addressing the supports, the insulation can only be so effective.”

Improved thermal efficiency is only one facet of the Cascadia Clips’ benefit in this innovative application. When used with sloped roofs, Cascadia Clips offer significant costs savings over traditional supports by allowing architects and specifiers to design thinner roofs. This reduces not only the amount of materials used in the roof, but also the labor associated with installing those materials. All while addressing the underlining issue of roof support thermal bridging.

James Bourget, principal and construction specialist of RDH Building Science, was the key innovator of the Cascadia Clip application in roofing applications and proved his vision in practice. “The thermally broken rainscreen metal roof system is an ideal choice because it’s both simple and energy efficient,” explains Bourget.

“Often high-performance systems can be arduous and time consuming to install. This high-performance system installation is designed to utilize a “production format” intended to maximize installation efficiency and minimize labour costs. By dividing your overall crew on site into multiple smaller teams, you can stagger the installation and have one team directly follow the next,” says Bourget.

“It has been demonstrated on many projects that the production rate for a metal roof installation is truly maximized when using this strategy,” continues Bourget. “What is amazing is that both “production” and “high-performance” have come together to create an efficient, thermally-broken, pressure moderated rainscreen roof assembly.”

Available in a variety of sizes, the Cascadia Clip offers architects and specifiers yet another incremental improvement towards improving commercial building performance.

Cascadia Windows & Doors was founded in 2008 in Langley, British Columbia, Canada, by a collective of building science and window specialists. Their focus was to innovate, commercialize, and produce the most energy-efficient building products in the marketplace.

Cascadia manufactures resilient, versatile, and sustainable building envelope products, including windows, doors, and cladding support systems forged from high-quality pultruded fiberglass. Cascadia’s mission is to lead North America’s transition to energy-efficient building design. They accomplish this by offering high-performance products that substantially reduce CO 2 emissions, thereby reducing the contribution to climate change.

