North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) Expands Anesthesia Services in Connecticut with Day Kimball Healthcare

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) , one of the leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies in the U.S., will start delivering anesthesia services at Day Kimball Hospital, part of Day Kimball Healthcare (DKH) , in September 2019. Located in Putnam, Conn., Day Kimball is a 104-bed acute care community hospital that has served the state’s northeast and nearby communities since 1894, and now provides integrated healthcare services to patients in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.



NAPA will deliver anesthesia and perioperative care for patients undergoing procedures in most surgical specialties, including orthopedics, pediatrics, general surgery, obstetrics/gynecology, urology, plastic surgery, and more in Day Kimball Hospital’s four operating rooms and two endoscopy rooms. NAPA also offers DKH significant business and revenue cycle expertise, as well as innovative technology and professional development that promotes exceptional patient experiences, safety, and quality.

Since organizing its regional infrastructure, which pairs clinical and business leadership in each of NAPA’s geographic regions, NAPA has rapidly expanded to provide anesthesia services for more than 300 healthcare facilities in 11 states. In Connecticut, NAPA now serves four hospitals, two ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and seven gastrointestinal (GI) centers.

“We are delighted to welcome Day Kimball Hospital to NAPA and support its initiatives to grow surgical services for the 90,000 people the hospital serves. Community hospitals like Day Kimball have found that NAPA’s clinical and operational infrastructure is very effective in driving growth, patient outcomes, and profitability,” said Michael A. Loiacono, DO, Senior Vice President for Clinical Services in NAPA’s North Region (encompassing Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire).

“Day Kimball is committed to setting the standard for a new breed of community hospitals that deliver the highest-quality healthcare closer to home using locally-based physicians, new technology, and best-in-class clinical partners,” said Anne Diamond, President and CEO, Day Kimball Healthcare. “In support of this mission, we selected NAPA to be our anesthesia services provider of choice because NAPA has proven that it is best-in-class, both in clinical services and business operations. Additionally, NAPA is patient-focused and understands the needs of our physicians and continuously invests in improvements that raise the satisfaction bar for patients and clinicians.”

John Di Capua, MD, Chief Executive Officer of NAPA, added that NAPA is dedicated to partnering with like-minded hospitals, ASCs, and anesthesia practices who share the same vision and values of patient-centric care. “This mission has guided our anesthesia services for more than 30 years, and as we expand across America, we continue to put patients first. Day Kimball Healthcare is equally patient-focused, and as it strives to revolutionize patient care, NAPA continues to add value in ways that are transformative for all of the hospital’s stakeholders. We look forward to serving the Day Kimball Hospital’s community and welcoming more anesthesia clinicians throughout Connecticut to the NAPA family,” said Di Capua.

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. Since its founding by physicians in 1986, NAPA has grown to become one of the nation’s leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies, serving more than 1.2 million patients annually in more than 300 healthcare facilities throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Southeast. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com

Media Contact

Nayeem Sayed, Vice President of Marketing

North American Partners in Anesthesia

P: (516) 945-3176

E: NSayed@NAPAanesthesia.com