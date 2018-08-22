Log in
North American Passenger Information System Market Outlook to 2024: Analysis by Component, Mode of Transportation, Solution Type, and Country - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/22/2018 | 01:54pm CEST

The "North America Passenger Information System Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Passenger Information System Market is expected to witness market growth of 12.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Passenger information system is used as a communication platform between a transit agency and the passengers. Information related to real-time vehicle location & status updates, journey schedule, and timely announcements are delivered with this platform. In addition to the aforementioned functionalities, the technology is used to improve the transit experience by offering entertainment via infotainment systems. The technology can be effectively deployed in a platform or inside a buses, trains, and flights.

Segments Analyzed

  • Based on the Component, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services.
  • Based on Mode of Transportation, the market is segmented into Roadway, Railway and Airway.
  • Based on Solution Type, the market is segmented into Information Display System, Announcement System, Passenger Information Mobile Applications, Infotainment System and Emergency Communication Systems.
  • Based on Countries, the market is segmented into U.S, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. North America Passenger Information System Market

Chapter 4. North America Passenger Information System Market by Component

Chapter 5. North America Passenger Information System Market by Mode of Transportation

Chapter 6. North America Passenger Information System Market by Country

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

  • Alstom SA
  • Cubic Corporation
  • Hitachi, LTD.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Siemens AG
  • Thales Group S.A.
  • Toshiba Corporation
  • Singapore Technologies Electronics Ltd.
  • Teleste Corporation
  • Indra

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n89fg3/north_american?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
