North American Passenger Information System Market Outlook to 2024: Analysis by Component, Mode of Transportation, Solution Type, and Country - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North
America Passenger Information System Market Analysis (2018-2024)"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The North America Passenger Information System Market is expected to
witness market growth of 12.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.
Passenger information system is used as a communication platform between
a transit agency and the passengers. Information related to real-time
vehicle location & status updates, journey schedule, and timely
announcements are delivered with this platform. In addition to the
aforementioned functionalities, the technology is used to improve the
transit experience by offering entertainment via infotainment systems.
The technology can be effectively deployed in a platform or inside a
buses, trains, and flights.
Segments Analyzed
-
Based on the Component, the market is segmented into Hardware,
Software and Services.
-
Based on Mode of Transportation, the market is segmented into Roadway,
Railway and Airway.
-
Based on Solution Type, the market is segmented into Information
Display System, Announcement System, Passenger Information Mobile
Applications, Infotainment System and Emergency Communication Systems.
-
Based on Countries, the market is segmented into U.S, Canada, Mexico,
and Rest of North America.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. North America Passenger Information System Market
Chapter 4. North America Passenger Information System Market by Component
Chapter 5. North America Passenger Information System Market by Mode of
Transportation
Chapter 6. North America Passenger Information System Market by Country
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
-
Alstom SA
-
Cubic Corporation
-
Hitachi, LTD.
-
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
-
Siemens AG
-
Thales Group S.A.
-
Toshiba Corporation
-
Singapore Technologies Electronics Ltd.
-
Teleste Corporation
-
Indra
