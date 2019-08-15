Log in
North American Rail Traffic Fell 2.7% in Week Ended Aug. 10

08/15/2019 | 06:38am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

North American rail traffic fell 2.7% last week, as further declines in the U.S. more than offset gains in Canada and Mexico, data from the Association of American Railroads showed.

Carload volume for the week ended Aug. 10 on 12 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads fell 2.5%, while intermodal traffic fell 2.9%, the trade group said.

North American rail traffic was 4.3% lower in the week ended Aug. 3. For the first 32 weeks of the year, North American volume is down 2.3%.

The AAR said U.S. rail traffic fell 4.3% last week after sliding 5.2% a week earlier. U.S. carloads fell 3.9% amid a 14.7% drop in shipments of coal, the largest of 10 commodity group tracked. The volume of U.S. intermodal containers and trailers fell 4.6% for the week.

U.S. rail traffic is down 3.5% for the year to date, the AAR said.

The AAR said rail traffic rose 2.5% in Canada last week, with carloads up 1.5% and intermodal units rising 3.6%.

Rail traffic edged up 0.2% in Mexico last week, the AAR said, as a 1.6% rise in carloads more than offset a 1.2% drop in intermodal units.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAR CORP. -2.59% 39.87 Delayed Quote.6.78%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -1.51% 295000 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY -2.44% 121.1 Delayed Quote.21.80%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -1.44% 312.46 Delayed Quote.27.59%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.91% 359 End-of-day quote.9.40%
CSX CORPORATION -2.67% 64.58 Delayed Quote.5.96%
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN -2.33% 117.16 Delayed Quote.22.74%
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION -3.61% 171.09 Delayed Quote.14.41%
UNION PACIFIC -3.01% 163.7 Delayed Quote.18.43%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.37% 473.75 End-of-day quote.-0.75%
Advertisement

