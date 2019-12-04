Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

North American Rail Traffic Fell 20% in Week Ended Nov. 30

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 12:53pm EST

By Colin Kellaher

North American rail traffic plunged 20% last week, data from the Association of American Railroads showed, dragged down by a strike in Canada and a holiday calendar shift in the U.S.

Carload volume for the week ended Nov. 30 on 12 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads slid 20.3%, while intermodal traffic fell 19.7%, the trade group said.

North American rail traffic was up 5.5% in the week ended Nov. 23. For the first 48 weeks of the year, North American volume is down 3.6%, compared with a year-to-date decline of 3.3% reported a week earlier.

The AAR said U.S. rail traffic tumbled 23% last week, following a 10.6% rise a week earlier, due to a calendar shift related to the Thanksgiving holiday. U.S. carloads fell 21.3%, with steep declines across all 10 commodity groups tracked. The volume of U.S. intermodal containers and trailers plummeted 24.5% for the week.

For the month of November, U.S. rail traffic fell 7.4%, marking the 10th straight month of declines for both carloads and intermodal units. U.S. rail traffic is down 4.7% for the year to date, the AAR said, compared with a year-to-date decline of 4.2% reported a week earlier.

"Rail traffic continues to struggle because U.S. manufacturing is soft, trade disputes and the uncertainty they entail are ongoing, and economic growth abroad isn't what it could be," said John Gray, AAR senior vice president. "That said, we're confident that rail volumes will begin to grow again as the manufacturing portion of the economy finds firmer footing."

The AAR said Canadian rail traffic fell 12.5% last week, as a strike at Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR.T), Canada's biggest rail network, led to a 20.2% drop in carloads. The volume of intermodal units fell 3%.

Canadian National last week struck a tentative agreement with the union representing 3,200 conductors and yard-crew workers, bringing an end to the weeklong strike.

Mexican rail traffic fell 7.4% last week, the AAR said, amid a 7% decline in carloads and a 7.9% drop in intermodal units.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAR CORP. 2.02% 44.45 Delayed Quote.17.11%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -0.05% 327370 Delayed Quote.8.04%
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY -0.13% 117.03 Delayed Quote.18.44%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED 1.75% 314.9 Delayed Quote.29.37%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.40% 372 End-of-day quote.-1.00%
CSX CORPORATION 1.21% 70.615 Delayed Quote.12.68%
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 0.70% 150.6 Delayed Quote.59.00%
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION 1.56% 189.39 Delayed Quote.24.52%
UNION PACIFIC 2.51% 172.32 Delayed Quote.21.54%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -2.35% 530.5 End-of-day quote.8.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:10pEXCLUSIVE : WeWork China sets out bold 2020 sales targets at meeting - sources
RE
01:08pPG&E nearing $13.5 billion deal with wildfire victims - BBG
RE
01:03pRenewed hopes of trade deal push Wall Street higher
RE
01:00pPound Hits Fresh High on Boris Johnson's Election Prospects -- Update
DJ
12:53pNorth American Rail Traffic Fell 20% in Week Ended Nov. 30
DJ
12:52pIKEA invests in U.S. logistics startup Optoro to better manage returns
RE
12:28pTrump to sign U.S.-Japan trade deal proclamation next week - trade representative
RE
12:24pU.S. services sector, private payrolls growth slow
RE
12:15pBank of Canada Leaves Key Interest Rate Unchanged at 1.75% -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:14pBritain must respect EU rules to get trade deal, says Luxembourg
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
3TRELLEBORG : TRELLEBORG : Sweden's Trelleborg to restructure, flags $332 million impairment in fourth-quarter
4GLENCORE : Glencore to Change 'Old Guard' Ahead Of CEO Transition -- WSJ
5M&C SAATCHI PLC : M&C SAATCHI : shares sink on latest profit warning, accounting woes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group