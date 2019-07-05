Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

North American Rail Traffic Fell 3.3% in Week Ended June 29

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 10:40am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

North American rail traffic fell 3.3% in the final week of June, as U.S. volumes continued to slow amid declining manufacturing output, data from the Association of American Railroads showed.

Carload volume for the week ended June 29 on 12 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads fell 1.3%, while intermodal traffic fell 5.3%, the trade group said.

North American rail traffic was 4% lower in the week ended June 22. For the first 26 weeks of the year, North American volume is down 2%.

The AAR said U.S. rail traffic fell 5.5% last week on the heels of a 5.8% drop a week earlier. The volume of intermodal containers and trailers fell 7.4% for the week, while carloads slid 3.5% amid declines in eight of the 10 commodity groups tracked.

U.S. rail traffic fell 6.3% in June, marking the fifth straight monthly drop, as manufacturing output, which is responsible for much of the rail traffic base, continues to fall, the AAR said.

The Institute for Supply Management on Monday said its U.S. manufacturing index slipped to 51.7 in June from 52.1 in May, edging nearer to the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

"Housing too is in the doldrums, and trade is suffering because of tensions with trading partners overseas," said John Gray, AAR senior vice president. "Taken together, demand for rail service just isn't as strong as it was six months or a year ago."

U.S. rail traffic is now down 3.1% for the year to date, compared with a cumulative decline of 2.9% at the end of the previous week, the AAR said.

"Obviously, railroads hope things turn around, both for their own sake and for the sake of the broader economy," Mr. Gray said.

The AAR said rail traffic rose 3.9% in Canada last week, with carloads up 5.2% and intermodal units up 2.2%.

Rail traffic edged down 0.4% in Mexico last week, as carloads slipped 0.1% and intermodal units fell 0.6%.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -0.39% 321643.5 Delayed Quote.5.52%
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY -0.88% 123.54 Delayed Quote.23.28%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -1.32% 311.24 Delayed Quote.29.14%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 4.66% 432.75 End-of-day quote.15.47%
CSX CORPORATION -1.46% 77.57 Delayed Quote.26.64%
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN -2.17% 121.9 Delayed Quote.30.42%
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION -1.85% 199.03 Delayed Quote.35.42%
UNION PACIFIC -2.59% 167.46 Delayed Quote.24.29%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.98% 518.5 End-of-day quote.0.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:15pFed Report Sees Increased Uncertainty in Economic Outlook
DJ
04:07pFed describes labor market as strong, weak inflation as 'transitory'
RE
04:03pEthiopia to issue two telecom licences, minority stake in monopoly -official
RE
03:54pIran Demands Return of Tanker Held in Gibraltar
DJ
03:50pNigeria orders banks to lend or face sanctions
RE
03:48pITC INTERNATIONAL TRADE CENTRE : Women, youth and the environment take centre stage at Aid-for Trade Global Review
PU
03:48pITC INTERNATIONAL TRADE CENTRE : A book by women but not about women
PU
03:48pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : announces support for at least 830 aluminum sector workers in the Côte-Nord region
PU
03:43pPEOPLES' BUDGET THAT SETS THE DIRECTION TO TRANSFORM INDIA INTO US $ 5 TRILLION ECONOMY IN THE NEXT YEARS : CII President
PU
03:41pSAMSUNG, INDIA, THE IMF : This Week's Top Trending Financial Tweets - Week 27
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Shares in Norwegian Air rise afte..
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces Earnings Guidance for 2Q 2019
3COMMERZBANK AG : Exit of Deutsche Bank's investment bank chief marks end of era
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : deliveries climb in H1, sources say, leaving production challenge
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : GM, Ford quarterly China sales slide again amid economy woes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About