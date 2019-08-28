Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

North American Rail Traffic Fell 4.8% in Week Ended Aug. 24

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 12:36pm EDT

By Colin Kellaher

North American rail traffic fell 4.8% last week, with the U.S., Canada and Mexico all registering declines, data from the Association of American Railroads showed.

Carload volume for the week ended Aug. 24 on 12 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads fell 4.2%, while intermodal traffic slid 5.4%, the trade group said Wednesday.

North American rail traffic was 3.8% lower in the week ended Aug. 17. For the first 34 weeks of the year, North American volume is now down 2.5%, compared with a year-to-date decline of 2.4% reported a week earlier.

The AAR said U.S. rail traffic tumbled 5.9% last week after falling 5.2% a week earlier. U.S. carloads fell 5.3%, paced by double-digit declines in shipments of coal, forest products, and metallic ores and metals.

The volume of U.S. intermodal containers and trailers fell 6.5% for the week.

U.S. rail traffic is now down 3.6% for the year to date, the AAR said, compared with a year-to-date decline of 3.5% reported a week ago.

The AAR said rail traffic fell 0.8% in Canada last week, as a 2.1% drop in carloads more than offset a 0.9% rise in intermodal units.

Rail traffic slid 5.7% in Mexico last week, the AAR said, with intermodal units plummeting 13.2%. Carloads rose 1.4% for the week.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAR CORP. 1.70% 42.4294 Delayed Quote.11.65%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.53% 300700 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY -0.60% 120.06 Delayed Quote.18.52%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -0.27% 313.6 Delayed Quote.28.28%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.42% 357 End-of-day quote.-4.40%
CSX CORPORATION 1.02% 65.11 Delayed Quote.3.67%
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 0.43% 121.89 Delayed Quote.26.64%
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION 1.09% 171.96 Delayed Quote.13.65%
RANDOM LENGTH LUMBER?FUTURES (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.16% 368.8 End-of-day quote.9.26%
UNION PACIFIC 0.16% 157.71 Delayed Quote.15.11%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.16% 473.75 End-of-day quote.-6.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16pU.S business groups urge Trump to postpone further China tariff hike
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:10pSwiss National Bank policy to stay loose to curb franc - Maechler
RE
01:06pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF EST : Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu
PU
12:51pAprimo Unveils “Aprimo AI” for its Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Productivity Management Solutions
GL
12:46pLAMBERT ST LOUIS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Construction Begins on New Jet Fuel Storage Facility at STL
PU
12:45pArgentine peso falls again, central bank sells $262 million
RE
12:44pFed's Barkin Says U.S. Economy Looks Strong, but Uncertainty Is Elevated
DJ
12:40pFrance, Germany to propose public investment in data centres for AI
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRADA S.P.A. : PRADA S P A : Costco limits shoppers in first China store after opening-day fiasco
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Jeffrey Epstein's Road Through Wall Street a Bumpy One
3GOLD : Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets
4FTSE 100 : Brexit-sensitive stocks sink as no-deal EU exit worries rise
5Invent Medic launches Efemia Bladder Support in the UK with the distributor Advanced Global Health

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group