Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

North American Rail Traffic Fell 5.6% in Week Ended Nov. 9

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 01:09pm EST

By Colin Kellaher

North American rail traffic fell 5.6% last week, data from the Association of American Railroads showed.

Carload volume for the week ended Nov. 9 on 12 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads fell 4.8%, while intermodal traffic slid 6.5%, the trade group said Wednesday.

North American rail traffic was down 8% in the week ended Nov. 2. For the first 45 weeks of the year, North American volume is now down 3.4%, compared with a year-to-date drop of 3.3% reported a week earlier.

The AAR said U.S. rail traffic fell 5.9% last week following an 8.8% drop a week earlier. U.S. carloads fell 5.1% amid declines in nine of the 10 commodity groups tracked. The volume of U.S. intermodal containers and trailers tumbled 6.7% for the week.

U.S. rail traffic is down 4.4% for the year to date, the AAR said.

The AAR said Canadian rail traffic fell 5.7% last week amid a 5.5% drop in carloads and a 5.9% decline in intermodal units.

Mexican rail traffic fell 1.3% last week, the AAR said, as a 5.5% slide in intermodal units more than offset a 2.8% rise in carloads.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAR CORP. -0.25% 44.16 Delayed Quote.16.42%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -0.44% 329635 Delayed Quote.8.20%
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 0.63% 124.02 Delayed Quote.21.92%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED 1.74% 316.5 Delayed Quote.27.90%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.21% 377.75 End-of-day quote.0.60%
CSX CORPORATION -0.95% 72.06 Delayed Quote.18.94%
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1.40% 154.58 Delayed Quote.59.78%
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION -0.68% 191.62 Delayed Quote.29.72%
UNION PACIFIC 0.27% 175.86 Delayed Quote.27.90%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.22% 517 End-of-day quote.1.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:20pMetLife sued for gender discrimination by ex-chief administrative officer
RE
01:20pEURASIA MINING : Exercise of Options, Warrants & Accelerator Clause
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15pOne day ahead of deadline, Trump says he'll decide on auto tariffs 'soon'
RE
01:15pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, San Francisco Area — October 2019
PU
01:15pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, Phoenix area – October 2019
PU
01:15pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, Los Angeles area – October 2019
PU
01:15pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, Alaska area – October 2019
PU
01:15pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, West Region — October 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2Shares, bond yields slip on sour trade deal sentiment
3TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
4BMW AG : TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
5ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net profit of EUR 558 million in Q3 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group