Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

North American Stainless : Filling Critical Role in COVID-19 Healthcare Supply Chain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 02:33pm EDT

Operating the only fully integrated facility in the U.S., NAS can uniquely meet immediate stainless needs for healthcare equipment

North American Stainless (NAS) and its 1500 workers are producing thousands of tons of high-quality stainless steel used on the front lines of the U.S. healthcare system as it battles COVID-19, according to the company’s CEO Cris Fuentes.

As shortages plague the industry, the Kentucky-based facility is responding to the immediate increase in demand for high-quality stainless steel used in products such as ventilators, oxygen tanks, hospital beds, and more.

“We are proud to play an important role in America’s fight against the novel coronavirus,” said NAS CEO Cris Fuentes. “We have implemented new procedures to keep our workforce safe, and they show up each day to turn out high quality stainless that winds up in critical healthcare devices. We are a vital part of the American supply chain and take pride that it is American workers making the steel.”

NAS in Ghent, Kentucky is the largest, fully integrated stainless steel producer in the United States. As a result of their streamlined operation, NAS can quickly shift production, capitalizing on its flexibility to accommodate emergency orders. Across the country, NAS product is meeting the stainless needs of manufacturers and producers of critical medical infrastructure, including:

  • Mask Decontamination Units – kits that enable healthcare providers to fully sterilize and reuse N95 masks that are in short supply.
  • Ventilators – three separate grades of NAS-produced stainless steel for various parts.
  • Medical Tanks – designed to hold oxygen and other critical medical resources, some of which are being sent to field hospitals in New York City.
  • Hospital Beds/Tables – NAS ramped up production to ensure a business putting out 500 units a day has the materials they need.
  • Lab Equipment/Medical Incubators – NAS is supplying the stainless necessary to produce key lab and hospital equipment.
  • Cashier Shields – NAS stainless is being used to protect front line workers at grocery/pharmacy retail establishments.

“We are grateful that the Trump Administration designated stainless steel as essential, ensuring we can continue to supply critical resources manufacturers need in the COVID-19 fight. It is critical that American companies fill healthcare manufacturing needs. We cannot let our frontline workers be at the mercy of foreign interference in our supply chains,” Fuentes said. “President Trump was right to implement 232 tariffs against China, and he is right to protect American steel as a vital part of the healthcare supply chain.”

NAS is continuously making major investments in the Ghent, Kentucky facility that enable it to quickly shift and increase production to meet critical customer orders. Most recently, NAS invested 30 million dollars to upgrade and modernize one of its cold rolling mills and annealing and pickling lines, in connection with the taxation relief offered when the U.S. passed a tax treaty with Spain last year, at the behest of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The company also credits its capital investment projects to the Trump Administration’s 232 tariffs that put them on a level playing field with its competition, including businesses subsidized by China.

For years, China has been working multiple angles to flood the U.S. market with government subsidized stainless steel, including constructing one of the largest mills in the world in Indonesia for Tsingshan Holdings, financed using the Chinese Belt & Road program and utilized as leverage to convince Indonesia to ban the export of nickel, raising the price of this critical raw material on the London Metal Exchange.

A recent CQ Roll Call report revealed that Tsingshan Holdings is sending a massive shipment of Indonesian-made, Chinese-subsidized stainless to Pennsylvania’s Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI), with whom they have a joint venture. Prior to learning of this shipment, NAS had been supplying ATI with U.S.-made stainless steel slabs, just one of multiple U.S. producers with the capacity to fulfill ATI’s needs.

“In order to ensure that American stainless steel industry can continue to supply the needs of the market, the tariffs that leveled the playing field for U.S. producers like NAS must remain in effect. Beyond the dramatic disruptions caused by the pandemic, America’s leaders must not allow the Chinese to take advantage of the situation to further harm critical industries. Despite their efforts, NAS continues to forge ahead as a key supplier and we hope that our government will continue to ensure our domestic industry remains independent,” Fuentes concluded.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:01pCBL PROPERTIES : Provides Additional Update on COVID-19 Response
BU
03:01pGlobal Bowling Centers Market 2019-2023 | Rising Expansion Projects of Established Market to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:01pCOMCAST : Peacock Early Preview Begins on Xfinity X1 and Flex
BU
03:00pGCC Global Capital Corporation Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
NE
02:58pCROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE : Partners With JetBlue to Help in the Fight Against COVID-19
BU
02:58pKEYWARE TECHNOLOGIES : Report on the progress of the share buy-back programme
PU
02:58pNUTRIEN : to Buy Brazil's Tec Agro
DJ
02:54pADHERA THERAPEUTICS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:53pAMERICAS GOLD AND SILVER : Fact Sheet 14-Apr-2020
PU
02:49pMCH : Rolex joins Baselworld defections that cast doubt on watch fair's future
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : shares plummet as survival hinges on creditors
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. AIRLINES NEARING ACCEPTANCE OF PAYROLL AID PLAN: sources
3Dean Foods Announces Termination of Agreement in Principle with Industrial Realty Group, LLC for the Sale o..
4XIAOMI CORPORATION : APPLE SHIPPED 2.5 MILLION IPHONES IN CHINA IN MARCH FOLLOWING VIRUS SLUMP: government dat..
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Tobacco giant BAT slides on report of U.S. criminal ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group