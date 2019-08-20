Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

North American companies boost spending on industrial robots: study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 07:09am EDT

(Reuters) - North American companies increased spending on industrial robots in the second quarter, even as many businesses remained tight-fisted about other types of investments amid a prolonged trade war with China.

Firms ordered 8,572 robots in the second quarter, a more than 19% increase over a year ago, according to the Association for Advancing Automation, an industry group based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Robot sales have grown through much of the economic expansion as the unemployment rate has fallen to its lowest level in decades and factories continue adding workers —suggesting companies are using robots to augment hard-to-find labor.

When combined with the first quarter, orders for industrial robots this year are up 7.2% to 16,448 units. The value of those robots, however, declined 1.3% to $869 million from a year ago.

The average price of robots continues to decline as businesses shift toward buying a new generation of smaller, more flexible machines now coming on the market. The declining cost is one reason more businesses are adopting the technology.

Vickers Engineering Inc, in New Troy, Michigan, is one company that has poured money into the machines. The company, which mostly makes auto parts, bought its first robot in 2006, but now has 37.

“Our headcount has ticked up over the last 10 years” from 160 to 190 employees, said Matt Tyler, the company’s CEO and owner.

But the mix of workers today is different, with far more of them doing technical jobs like machine programming and design and fewer workers tasked with simple manual tasks, like loading and unloading machines.

“Our research shows that across the past 22 years, in every period that robot sales went up, unemployment in the U.S. went down. And conversely, when robot sales went down, unemployment went up,” wrote Jeff Burnstein in a study for the Association for Advancing Automation.

The investments are notable at a time when many economists say businesses have become stingier on other spending. Last year’s tax cut was supposed to release a boom of business spending. But after an initial surge, spending has slumped.

(GRAPHIC: industrial Robot Orders link: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/MANUFACTURING-AUTOMATION/0H001QER47Z9/index.html).

(Reporting by Timothy Aeppel, Editing by Joe White)

By Timothy Aeppel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:09aNORTH AMERICAN COMPANIES BOOST SPENDING ON INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS : study
RE
07:06aU.S. YIELD CURVE : Invert, steepen, repeat
RE
06:47aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Open Market Operations - 20 August 2019
PU
06:46aBank of Jinzhou says to record net loss of up to five billion yuan in 2018
RE
06:45aHuawei founder details 'battle mode' reform plan to beat U.S. crisis
RE
06:23aShares inch higher as stimulus hopes spur rebound
RE
06:17aMEDIA RELEASE : Malaysia Continues To Be An Attractive Investment Destination As Total FDI Stock In Malaysia Rose To RM667.5 Billion For The Second Quarter Of 2019 From RM605.1 Billion A Year Ago
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA AS : PANDORA : Recovery signs boost jeweller Pandora despite profit drop
2Johnson puts health service off limits in potential U.S. trade deal
3MEDARTIS HOLDING AG : MEDARTIS : announces half-year 2019 results
4ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG: Strong revenue growth of 43.3% with EBITDA of..
5BAKKAFROST : Bakkafrost second quarter core profit drops 17%, but beats forecast

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group