North Austin Community Ranks Among Nation's Top-Selling

Santa Rita Ranch realizes 45 percent increase in sales year-over-year

Following a year where new home sales topped more than 250, Santa Rita Ranch is seeing a 45 percent increase in sales this year — enough to land a place among the nation’s top-selling master-planned communities for the first time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190718005416/en/

Santa Rita Ranch makes its first appearance on a prestigious list of the nation’s top-selling master-planned communities. It ranked No. 47 on a recent mid-year report compiled by real estate advisory firm Robert Charles Lesser & Co. (RCLCO). (Photo: Business Wire)

Santa Rita Ranch is ranked No. 47 on the recently released mid-year report by Robert Charles Lesser & Co. (RCLCO) of the nation’s 50 top-selling master-planned communities. Builders have sold 192 homes in Santa Rita Ranch from Jan. 1 through June 30, the timeframe for the report — more than one home a day.

Santa Rita Ranch Developer Ed Horne says the continued growth in Williamson County — a northwest suburb of Austin, Texas — creating a lifestyle that draws people together, a varied choice of homes, robust amenities and two on-site schools under construction are all factors in the community’s accelerated growth.

“Santa Rita Ranch is a major player in Williamson County and that’s right where the growth of Austin is coming,” he said. “Williamson County has become a tremendous economic engine that is drawing employment. And those workers are choosing to live in Santa Rita Ranch.

“People choose education first. And the fact that we have a $38 million Liberty Hill Independent School District elementary school in Santa Rita Ranch as well as a private school option, Divine Savior Academy, on-site has positively impacted our sales volume this year,” Horne said.

Residents of Santa Rita Ranch enjoy $15 million in on-site amenities, including pools, basketball courts, playgrounds, a splash zone, fitness park, indoor fitness center, hiking trails and more. Bringing residents together is a lifestyle director who plans events for all ages.

A dozen builders in Santa Rita Ranch offer 15 product lines in the community priced from the $200,000s to the $700,000s. Product segmentation is key to the success of a master-planned community, according to the RCLCO report, which says targeting “various age, income and household segments with appropriately priced and designed residential product types and lifestyle amenities” is a common denominator among the nation’s top-selling developments.

About Santa Rita Ranch

Santa Rita Ranch is nestled in the Hill Country northwest of Austin along the bustling Ronald Reagan Corridor. It’s a community where residents learn from the land, and everyone is encouraged to have fun along the way. These values — an integral part of The Ranch Code — are one of the reasons Santa Rita Ranch was awarded 2018 “Best of the Best” by area voters and 2018, 2017 Master-Planned Community of the Year by both the Austin Business Journal and the Home Builders Association of Greater Austin. Santa Rita Ranch offers $15 million in on-site amenities, future on-site schools, an ongoing commitment to excellence in education and a family of 12 premier builders. New homes in the community are priced from $200,000s to the $700,000s. www.santaritaranchaustin.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190718005416/en/