Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

North Austin Community Ranks Among Nation's Top-Selling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 09:15am EDT

Santa Rita Ranch realizes 45 percent increase in sales year-over-year

Following a year where new home sales topped more than 250, Santa Rita Ranch is seeing a 45 percent increase in sales this year — enough to land a place among the nation’s top-selling master-planned communities for the first time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190718005416/en/

Santa Rita Ranch makes its first appearance on a prestigious list of the nation’s top-selling master-planned communities. It ranked No. 47 on a recent mid-year report compiled by real estate advisory firm Robert Charles Lesser & Co. (RCLCO). (Photo: Business Wire)

Santa Rita Ranch makes its first appearance on a prestigious list of the nation’s top-selling master-planned communities. It ranked No. 47 on a recent mid-year report compiled by real estate advisory firm Robert Charles Lesser & Co. (RCLCO). (Photo: Business Wire)

Santa Rita Ranch is ranked No. 47 on the recently released mid-year report by Robert Charles Lesser & Co. (RCLCO) of the nation’s 50 top-selling master-planned communities. Builders have sold 192 homes in Santa Rita Ranch from Jan. 1 through June 30, the timeframe for the report — more than one home a day.

Santa Rita Ranch Developer Ed Horne says the continued growth in Williamson County — a northwest suburb of Austin, Texas — creating a lifestyle that draws people together, a varied choice of homes, robust amenities and two on-site schools under construction are all factors in the community’s accelerated growth.

“Santa Rita Ranch is a major player in Williamson County and that’s right where the growth of Austin is coming,” he said. “Williamson County has become a tremendous economic engine that is drawing employment. And those workers are choosing to live in Santa Rita Ranch.

“People choose education first. And the fact that we have a $38 million Liberty Hill Independent School District elementary school in Santa Rita Ranch as well as a private school option, Divine Savior Academy, on-site has positively impacted our sales volume this year,” Horne said.

Residents of Santa Rita Ranch enjoy $15 million in on-site amenities, including pools, basketball courts, playgrounds, a splash zone, fitness park, indoor fitness center, hiking trails and more. Bringing residents together is a lifestyle director who plans events for all ages.

A dozen builders in Santa Rita Ranch offer 15 product lines in the community priced from the $200,000s to the $700,000s. Product segmentation is key to the success of a master-planned community, according to the RCLCO report, which says targeting “various age, income and household segments with appropriately priced and designed residential product types and lifestyle amenities” is a common denominator among the nation’s top-selling developments.

About Santa Rita Ranch

Santa Rita Ranch is nestled in the Hill Country northwest of Austin along the bustling Ronald Reagan Corridor. It’s a community where residents learn from the land, and everyone is encouraged to have fun along the way. These values — an integral part of The Ranch Code — are one of the reasons Santa Rita Ranch was awarded 2018 “Best of the Best” by area voters and 2018, 2017 Master-Planned Community of the Year by both the Austin Business Journal and the Home Builders Association of Greater Austin. Santa Rita Ranch offers $15 million in on-site amenities, future on-site schools, an ongoing commitment to excellence in education and a family of 12 premier builders. New homes in the community are priced from $200,000s to the $700,000s. www.santaritaranchaustin.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:33aHAPPY CREEK MINERALS : change to the AGM location
AQ
09:33aCommonwealth Fosters Connectivity and Community at exclusive Summit for Women Advisors
BU
09:32aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Thinking about buying stock in Blackstone, Co-Diagnostics, General Electric, Netflix, or Safe-T Group?
PR
09:32aSQUARE : Thinking about trading options or stock in Apple, Facebook, Honeywell, Square, or Tesla?
PR
09:31aGlobal Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market 2019-2023 | Advances in Carbon Fiber Recycling to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:31aTRANSPHORM WEBINAR : Understanding the Quality + Reliability of High Voltage GaN FETs in Power Applications
BU
09:31aFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
09:31aSHANGHAI-LONDON FINANCIAL LINK UPGRADES : London Lord Mayor Attends Roundtable Meeting at Shanghai China Life Finance Centre
PR
09:31aPhilanthropist Laura Arnold Joins the REFORM Alliance's Group of Founding Partners
PR
09:31aPUBLIC SERVICE : Margaret Pego, Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Chief Human Resources Officer, Announces Retirement
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
2ESSITY AB (PUBL) : Essity profits rise, but still battling costs
3SUEDZUCKER AG : SUEDZUCKER : sees no turnaround yet in tough sugar market
4ASOS PLC : ASOS warns on profit again after botching warehouse revamps
5EASYJET : EASYJET : reassures on outlook, hires Ryanair operations chief

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About