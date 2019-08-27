Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

North Carolina Board Of Chiropractic Examiners Elects Dr. Raymond Chavez, D.C. To The Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 09:38am EDT

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's leading chiropractic franchise, announced, today, that Dr. Raymond Chavez, D.C., has been elected to The North Carolina Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Dr. Chavez is part of the team of chiropractors at The Joint Chiropractic – South Asheville.

The Joint Corp. logo (PRNewsfoto/The Joint Corp.)

"I'm honored to have been elected to the North Carolina Board of Chiropractic Examiners," said Dr. Raymond Chavez, D.C., The Joint Chiropractic. "During my career, I've had the distinct pleasure of contributing to the delivery of safe and effective chiropractic care for patients. Joining the Board allows me to work collectively to inspire the advancement of chiropractic care, in Asheville, and across the state."

Dr. Chavez is a licensed chiropractor and has been part of The Joint team since 2016. He has been practicing for over 22 years. Dr. Chavez earned his Bachelor of Arts from Northern Arizona University and attended the Los Angeles College of Chiropractic, where he earned his degree in 1997.

"We are incredibly proud of Dr. Chavez, and view him as a reflection of the quality of doctors of chiropractic who work at The Joint clinics all across the country," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO The Joint Corp. "Dr. Chavez will be an important voice on the Board, utilizing his experience in a new chiropractic delivery model to extend the influence and efficacy of chiropractic care in North Carolina."

About The Joint Corp.
The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 460 locations nationwide and over 6 million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times and ranked number 109 overall on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® list, The Joint is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For information, www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure
The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices. This clinic is owned and operated by North Carolina Chiropractic PC and managed by Mountain Wellness Inc.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-carolina-board-of-chiropractic-examiners-elects-dr-raymond-chavez-dc-to-the-board-300907123.html

SOURCE The Joint Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:49aABACUS HEALTH PRODUCTS : Rob Gronkowski (Gronk) Becomes an Advocate for CBD and Partners With Abacus Health Products, Maker of CBDMEDICtm
BU
09:49aPULLING TOGETHER : Vector Solutions to Host Second Annual Fire Truck Pull Fundraiser in San Diego
GL
09:49aSTRATEGY ANALYTICS : US 5G Confusion: 1 in 5 Don't Yet See a Need or will Wait till 5G Proven but Another 1 in 5 Think They Have 5G already
BU
09:47aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
09:47aS&P GLOBAL : Phoenix Replaces Las Vegas As Top City in Annual Gains According to S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index
PR
09:47aDevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas 2019 Conference Agenda Released, Speakers Added from ING Bank, KPMG, Microsoft, Ticketmaster, T-Mobile and US Bank
PR
09:47aABACUS HEALTH PRODUCTS : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
09:47aMD Magazine® Rebrands as HCPLive®
BU
09:46aOKEA : Changes in the Management of OKEA
PU
09:46aUPDATE -- B.O.S. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results - Revenue Growth of 16%, and Non-GAAP Net Income of $219,000
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group