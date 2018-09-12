Log in
North Carolina Comes Together on October 14 to Walk4Hearing

09/12/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) invites you to join us for the 2018 North Carolina Walk4Hearing on October 14 at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. The North Carolina Walk4Hearing brings together people with hearing loss, their families and friends to raise awareness and support others in the local community. Participating in the Walk gives you a chance to engage with people like yourself, share stories, and make new friends.

The theme for this year’s Walk4Hearing is the importance of getting your hearing screened. People with hearing loss face an increased risk of falls, isolation, anxiety, depression, and possibly even cognitive decline. Let us know that you are taking charge of your hearing health by using #screenURhearing on Twitter and other social media posts. A hearing screening van will be present at the North Carolina Walk4Hearing provided by the EI Group.

The HLAA Walk4Hearing has raised more than $13 million and welcomed more than 90,000 walkers in cities across the country since its inception in 2006. Funds raised support national and local programs for people with hearing loss.

Both national and local sponsors are integral to the success of the Walk4Hearing. Their involvement typically consists of much more than financial support. Many companies form their own teams who take part in the Walk and also have volunteers to assist with many Walk logistics. This year, we are pleased to welcome CaptionCall as a new national sponsor at the Capital level. With CaptionCall’s generous support we can now reach even more people to help them on their hearing loss journey.

HLAA would like to recognize and thank all our 2018 Walk4Hearing sponsors:

National Sponsors

Capital
CaptionCall

Premier
CapTel Captioned Telephone

Platinum
MED-EL

Silver
Advanced Bionics
Cochlear Americas
Hamilton CapTel
hi HealthInnovations

Local Gold Sponsors

Carolina Ear Institute
Duke University Hearing Center

About the Hearing Loss Association of America

The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA), founded in 1979, opens the world of communication to people with hearing loss through information, education, support and advocacy. Call 301.657.2248 or visit hearingloss.org for more information.


© Business Wire 2018
