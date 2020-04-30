Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

North Carolina Healthcare Association Foundation Receives $2.5 Million from SECU Foundation for COVID-19 Pandemic Relief

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 11:23am EDT

RALEIGH, N.C., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SECU Foundation Board of Directors is pleased to announce that a $2.5 million grant has been awarded to the North Carolina Healthcare Association (NCHA) Foundation to assist in efforts to provide increased statewide support during the COVID-19 pandemic.  The funding is already helping to deliver some much needed relief to healthcare and human services organizations providing key resources to the medical community.

Since its establishment in 1918 during the Spanish Flu epidemic, the North Carolina Healthcare Association has served as a resource for hospitals, health systems, and healthcare providers to improve the delivery and quality of affordable care.  Major areas of support deemed critical in response to COVID-19 and provided through this grant include:  collaboration with North Carolina Area Health Education Centers to provide online training and medical coaching for staff who deliver COVID-19 care outside an area of specialty; personal protective equipment; mental health resilience programs; childcare; and expanded telehealth services for acute healthcare employees.

“The North Carolina Healthcare Association Foundation is exceedingly grateful for SECU Foundation’s support for the COVID-19 response,” said Julia Wacker, Senior Vice President of the NCHA Foundation.  “Our state has been severely impacted by this crisis.  We are proud to work with the SECU Foundation to address some of the most urgent needs in rural health and healthcare workforce training and resiliency.”

“All facets of our state’s healthcare community are working tirelessly to treat and comfort patients and families during this crisis,” observed Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation Board Chair.  “The North Carolina Healthcare Association has been providing exceptional services to hospitals, medical and care facilities, and healthcare personnel for years – they have a vast amount of knowledge and experience.  We are incredibly proud to partner with their Foundation to provide much needed support to hospitals and medical professionals who are on the front line, courageously fighting this pandemic.”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation
A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 82 years.  The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities.  SECU serves 2.5 million members through 267 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App.  Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube.  The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services.  Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of more than $175 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.  In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

Contact:  Jama Campbell, Executive Director Office:  919-839-5562 | secufoundation@ncsecu.org 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ab42a47-cecc-4968-8f48-d59991fffe59

Donation to NC Healthcare Association Foundation

Julia Wacker - Senior Vice President, NCHA Foundation and Jo Anne Sanford - Board Chair, SECU Foundation.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:40aPSX EFFECTIVELY MANAGES KEEP EXCHANGE OPERATIONAL AMID COVID-19 : Md psx
AQ
11:40aRUBIS : Infrastructure fund I Squared Capital and Rubis finalise their partnership in Rubis Terminal
EQ
11:40aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : PSX gains 605 points, closes at 33,158 points
AQ
11:40aAEVIS VICTORIA SA - ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING : all proposals approved
EQ
11:40aALBIOMA : Availability of 2019 Universal Registration Document (French version)
GL
11:40aHardy schmidbauer appointed senior vice president, iot
TE
11:39aChevron, BP, Shell Told to Cut Oil Output After Global Pact
DJ
11:38aMNB provides access for investment funds to an increasing range of its instruments
PU
11:38aGRAPHISOFT PARK REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT EUROPEAN : SE Financial Statements for the year 2019 (IFRS, standalone)
PU
11:38a197TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF VON ROLL HOLDING AG HELD : All proposals of the Board of Directors approved
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 1Q Earnings Sink, Slashes Dividend
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : chairman voices support for embattled CEO
3BP PLC : Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War Two
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Cuts Guidance After Seeing EUR200 Million Sales Hit From Coronavirus
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group