North Carolina School Districts Turn to IM Certified Professional Learning to Help Teachers Address New Math Standards and Move to a Problem-Based Curriculum

The implementation of North Carolina’s new K–8
Mathematics Standards and the move to a problem-based approach in
the classroom require a significant change in practice for many
educators. To support meaningful shifts in instruction that improve
student achievement and engagement, a growing number of North Carolina
districts, including Wake County Public School System (WCPSS) and New
Hanover County Schools (NHCS), are turning to Illustrative Mathematics
(IM) Certified™ Professional
Learning.
IM Certified Professional Learning is developed, certified, and
continuously refined by the authors of the IM
6–8 Math curriculum. It is delivered by IM Certified Facilitators,
highly qualified math educators who undergo a rigorous application and
qualification process and attend intensive, ongoing trainings to gain
mastery in delivering impactful professional learning. Through IM
Certified Professional Learning, educators develop the skills and
confidence to implement standards-aligned instruction, ensure curricular
coherence within and across grade levels, facilitate meaningful
mathematics discussions, and implement instructional routines that
engage students and improve their learning.
In 2017–18, WCPSS, the state’s largest school system and 15th largest in
the nation, piloted Open Up Resources 6–8 Math, authored by IM. This
year, it is implementing the problem-based math curriculum in all 38
middle schools and providing IM Certified Professional Learning for all
math teachers and staff members supporting mathematics instruction in
grades 6–8.
“Moving to a problem-based approach is a major shift for many teachers,
and it’s a huge cognitive leap for students as well,” said Brian
Kingsley, assistant superintendent for academics for WCPSS. “We
partnered with IM to help our teachers immerse our students in a
comprehensive, standards-aligned curriculum and create learning
experiences that have a deep level of rigor and engagement. Plus, going
to the developers of the curriculum for our professional learning made a
lot of sense from a quality assurance perspective. Through this
partnership, we’re developing all of our students into mathematicians
and helping them create healthy mindsets around mathematics.”
NCHS began piloting Open Up Resources 6–8 Math, authored by IM and IM
Certified Professional Learning in five of its 10 middle schools in
2017–18. This year, it will add more teachers and another school to the
pilot.
“We want our students to be problem solvers, not answer getters,” said
Katie Martin, 6–12 mathematics lead teacher for NCHS. “IM Certified
Professional Learning is tightly aligned with what we’re teaching, so
it’s very timely. We find our teachers are now more confident about
their instruction and have a better understanding of the connections
between units and grade levels. They also love the instructional
routines and are better at encouraging student discourse. As a result,
our students are now better problem solvers, more engaged, and doing
things they thought they’d never be able to do in math. We couldn’t have
done any of this without implementing IM Certified Professional
Learning.”
Click
here to learn more about the Illustrative Mathematics 6–8 Math curriculum.
About Illustrative Mathematics
Illustrative Mathematics is a nonprofit organization dedicated to
creating a world where learners know, use, and enjoy mathematics. We
develop and deliver core mathematics curriculum along with deeply
integrated professional learning experiences that ensure students
receive engaging, high-quality mathematics instruction. Learn more at www.illustrativemathematics.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005725/en/