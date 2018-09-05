Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

North Dakota Democratic NPL Party : Cramer-Endorsed Trade War Threatens ND Economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 12:02am CEST

(BISMARCK, ND) -IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

KVRR: China Trade Dispute Results in No Bids on Soybeans
By Danielle Church
August 30, 2018

Key Points:

  • The trade dispute with China is having an impact on North Dakota's soybean industry.
  • Half of all soybeans grown in the U.S. are sent overseas. Of that 60 percent is exported to China. Now it's all at a standstill.
  • 'The local grain elevators have not had bids to export soybeans out of the PNW or the Pacific Northwest, which is our primary source for exports from this region,' said Frayne Olson, NDSU extension crops economist. Seventy-five percent of soybeans from North Dakota are shipped out of the Pacific Northwest and delivered to China.
  • While farmers are storing their influx of soybeans this harvest season, they'll also have to look for alternative crops they can sell to make up for the hit to their production. Many have already started to use corn as an alternative, but even that won't get to the purchaser right away.
  • All of these factors are adding to the stress of that is harvesting season.
  • If the trade dispute continues for many more months, consumer prices will start to increase.

Read the full article here.

That's not all: A new analysis from Axios finds that retaliatory tariffs could affect 11 million jobs across the U.S.

Cramer has already missed his self-imposed deadline to stand with North Dakota against the trade war. How much longer will he kowtow to the president, choosing to put his political capital ahead of North Dakota?

###

Disclaimer

North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 22:01:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:26aGENSCAPE : Gulf of Mexico Oil Production Shut Ahead of Storm Gordon, U.S. Gulf Coast Prepares for Landfall
PU
12:17aUNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR DISTRICT OF : Request for Clerk's Extension of Time to Answer
PU
12:12aDAVID G REICHERT : Reichert Applauds Passage of Miscellaneous Tariff Bill
PU
12:12aTARIFFS : Not as Harmful as Reported?
PU
12:06aAmazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
RE
12:02aNORTH DAKOTA DEMOCRATIC NPL PARTY : Cramer-Endorsed Trade War Threatens ND Economy
PU
09/04U.S., Canada Face Tough Issues as They Resume Nafta Talks
DJ
09/04CITY OF PLANO TX : Celebrate 5 Years of Feeding Families with 50,000 pounds
PU
09/04Transformational Mortgage Solutions’ Beth Ozenghar Honored by HousingWire’s 2018 Insiders Award Program for Excellence in Mortgage Advisory Services
SE
09/04Canada PM indicates he will not bend on key NAFTA demands at talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2FACEBOOK : Facebook, Twitter face U.S. Congress over politics and the internet
3BOMBARDIER, INC. : Air Baltic CEO says on track for A220 deliveries, as delays ease
4CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Polymer Products
5ExteNet Systems Names Jim Hyde As CEO

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.