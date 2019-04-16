North Dakota Department of Health : Natural Gas Condensate Release Reported in McKenzie County

NEWS RELEASE

______________________________________________________________________________

NEWS FROM THE NORTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

For Immediate Release: For More Information, Contact: April 16, 2019 Brian O'Gorman Spill Investigation Program Environmental Health Section Phone: 701-328-5177 Email: bogorman@nd.gov

Natural Gas Condensate Release Reported in McKenzie County

BISMARCK, N.D. - The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) has been notified of a natural gas condensate release resulting from a pipeline leak in McKenzie County. The pipeline is owned and operated by ONEOK Rockies Midstream, LLC.

The release occurred about 8 miles southwest of Williston on April 15, and it was reported today.

Condensate is a low-density mixture of hydrocarbon liquids, a product of oil and gas development.

ONEOK estimates about 25 barrels were released on a well pad and then flowed off site into adjacent low-lying wetland areas and an intermittent stream. ONEOK has contained the condensate to within 1/2 mile of the initial release location. Personnel from the NDDoH are on site and continue to monitor the release and remediation.

For more information, contact Brian O'Gorman, North Dakota Department of Health, at 701-328- 5177.

###

Please note: To access archived news releases and other information, visit the North Dakota Department of Health Press Room at www.health.nd.gov/news-media/news-releases.

Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ndhealthor Twitter at twitter.com/nddoh

600 E. Blvd Ave, Dept. 301 Bismarck, North Dakota 58505-0200

E-mail: health@nd.gov

Phone: 701-328-2372

Visit the health department home page at www.ndhealth.gov.