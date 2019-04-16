Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

North Dakota Department of Health : Natural Gas Condensate Release Reported in McKenzie County

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 06:08pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

______________________________________________________________________________

NEWS FROM THE NORTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

For Immediate Release:

For More Information, Contact:

April 16, 2019

Brian O'Gorman

Spill Investigation Program

Environmental Health Section

Phone: 701-328-5177

Email: bogorman@nd.gov

Natural Gas Condensate Release Reported in McKenzie County

BISMARCK, N.D. - The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) has been notified of a natural gas condensate release resulting from a pipeline leak in McKenzie County. The pipeline is owned and operated by ONEOK Rockies Midstream, LLC.

The release occurred about 8 miles southwest of Williston on April 15, and it was reported today.

Condensate is a low-density mixture of hydrocarbon liquids, a product of oil and gas development.

ONEOK estimates about 25 barrels were released on a well pad and then flowed off site into adjacent low-lying wetland areas and an intermittent stream. ONEOK has contained the condensate to within 1/2 mile of the initial release location. Personnel from the NDDoH are on site and continue to monitor the release and remediation.

For more information, contact Brian O'Gorman, North Dakota Department of Health, at 701-328- 5177.

###

Please note: To access archived news releases and other information, visit the North Dakota Department of Health Press Room at www.health.nd.gov/news-media/news-releases.

Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ndhealthor Twitter at twitter.com/nddoh

600 E. Blvd Ave, Dept. 301 Bismarck, North Dakota 58505-0200

Phone: 701-328-2372E-mail: health@nd.gov

Visit the health department home page at www.ndhealth.gov.

Disclaimer

North Dakota Department of Health published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 22:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:12pQualcomm shares soar on surprise settlement with Apple of long legal dispute
RE
06:08pNORTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH : Natural Gas Condensate Release Reported in McKenzie County
PU
05:59pNetflix forecast disappoints as streaming competition looms
RE
05:50pRemo Software announces major software update for its Video Repair Software
SE
05:23pHRW HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH : Forced Labor Lives on in Uzbekistan's Cotton Fields
PU
05:21pU.S. Treasurys Fall Amid Fed Optimism on Growth
DJ
05:18pCBP U S CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION : and Mexican Officials Rescue Group of Lost Migrants
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:03pIOWA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Promotion Board® to Hold Director Elections for USDA Crop Reporting Districts 2, 3, 5 & 7
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : NETFLIX : forecast disappoints as streaming competition looms
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Qualcomm shares soar on surprise settlement with Apple of long legal dispute
3DAIMLER AG : MARKET LAUNCHES TO BEGIN IN JULY 2019: Mercedes-Benz GLC and GLC Coupé available for ordering now
4CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED : CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Transactions in Own Shares
5CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC. : CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Sprint, T-Mobile Fall Amid Report DoJ May Not Approve Merger

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About