North Dakota Public Service Commission : PSC Public Hearing for Proposed Gas Processing Plant to be Held Remotely

04/17/2020 | 02:38pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release, Contact:

April 17, 2020

Brian Kroshus, (701) 471-7965

Julie Fedorchak, (701) 391-1140

Randy Christmann, (701) 328-4091

PSC Public Hearing for Proposed Gas Processing Plant to be Held Remotely

BISMARCK, ND - The North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a public hearing on Friday, April 24, regarding a proposal to construct a gas processing plant in Williams County. The hearing originally scheduled to be held in Williston will now be held remotely to keep in compliance with directives from public health officials to not have public gatherings and in accordance with Governor Burgum's Executive Order 2020-25.

OE2 North, LLC, has submitted an application for a permit to construct a 250 million standard cubic feet per day gas processing plant in Williams County. The plant will convert unprocessed wellhead gas to marketable natural gas and Y-grade natural gas liquids (NGLs) that will be sold to nearby transmission pipelines. The project will comprise of 39 acres on a 143-acre parcel owned by the company. Estimated cost of the plant is $150 million.

The project will be located approximately 15 miles west of Williston. (Note to the media: A map showing the proposed location of the project has been provided to you for use with any announcements/stories you print.)

Details for the public hearing are as follows:

Public Testimony: The Commission will receive testimony to be placed in the official record through the following methods:

  • Written- written testimony may be submitted beginning on April 24, 2020, through May 1, 2020, by e-mail by sending to ndpsc@nd.govor by mail addressed to: Public Service Commission, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 408, Bismarck, ND 58505
  • Telephone- the public may testify over the phone by calling 701-328-4081 to be placed on a list. Following testimony by the company on April 24, the Commission will call you back to receive your testimony in an order determined by the Administrative Law Judge. If you wish to provide documents or photographs for reference during your testimony, please provide them to the above-listede-mail address with a note expressing the intended use.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission is a constitutionally created state agency with authority to permit, site and regulate certain business activities in the state including electric and gas

Disclaimer

North Dakota Public Service Commission published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 18:37:10 UTC
