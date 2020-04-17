North Dakota Public Service Commission : PSC Public Hearing for Proposed Gas Processing Plant to be Held Remotely

NEWS RELEASE For Immediate Release, Contact: April 17, 2020 Brian Kroshus, (701) 471-7965 Julie Fedorchak, (701) 391-1140 Randy Christmann, (701) 328-4091

PSC Public Hearing for Proposed Gas Processing Plant to be Held Remotely

BISMARCK, ND - The North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a public hearing on Friday, April 24, regarding a proposal to construct a gas processing plant in Williams County. The hearing originally scheduled to be held in Williston will now be held remotely to keep in compliance with directives from public health officials to not have public gatherings and in accordance with Governor Burgum's Executive Order 2020-25.

OE2 North, LLC, has submitted an application for a permit to construct a 250 million standard cubic feet per day gas processing plant in Williams County. The plant will convert unprocessed wellhead gas to marketable natural gas and Y-grade natural gas liquids (NGLs) that will be sold to nearby transmission pipelines. The project will comprise of 39 acres on a 143-acre parcel owned by the company. Estimated cost of the plant is $150 million.

The project will be located approximately 15 miles west of Williston. (Note to the media: A map showing the proposed location of the project has been provided to you for use with any announcements/stories you print.)

Details for the public hearing are as follows:

Friday, April 24, 2020 - 9 a.m. Central

View the hearing online: https://psc.nd.gov/public/meetings/live.php

Listen via telephone: 1-888-585-9008 Room Code 259-316-322

Public Testimony: The Commission will receive testimony to be placed in the official record through the following methods:

Written - written testimony may be submitted beginning on April 24, 2020, through May 1, 2020, by e-mail by sending to ndpsc@nd.gov or by mail addressed to: Public Service Commission, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 408, Bismarck, ND 58505

- written testimony may be submitted beginning on April 24, 2020, through May 1, 2020, by e-mail by sending to or by mail addressed to: Public Service Commission, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 408, Bismarck, ND 58505 Telephone - the public may testify over the phone by calling 701-328-4081 to be placed on a list. Following testimony by the company on April 24, the Commission will call you back to receive your testimony in an order determined by the Administrative Law Judge. If you wish to provide documents or photographs for reference during your testimony, please provide them to the above-listede-mail address with a note expressing the intended use.

