Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

North Dakota Public Service Commission : PSC Schedules Public Hearing in Williston for Proposed Pipeline Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 02:45pm EST

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release, Contact:

Feb. 21, 2020

Brian Kroshus, (701) 471-7965

Julie Fedorchak, (701) 391-1140

Randy Christmann, (701) 328-4091

PSC Schedules Public Hearing in Williston for Proposed Pipeline Project

BISMARCK, ND - The North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a public hearing in Williston on Friday, March 6, regarding a proposal for a natural gas liquids (NGL) pipeline in Williams County.

ONEOK Bakken Pipeline, LLC, is proposing to construct an approximately 75 mile-long NGL pipeline in Williams County. The pipeline would be a 16-inch diameter pipeline with an estimated throughput of 30,000 barrels per day. The project would also include the installation of four mainline block valves. The pipeline would transport Y-grade NGLs, which is a mixture of ethane, propane, butanes, iso-butane mix, pentanes, and natural gasoline. The estimated cost of the project is $100 million.

The pipeline would originate at the Hess Corporation's Tioga Gas Processing Plant and end at an interconnection with ONEOK's Stateline to Riverview NGL pipeline. (Note to the media: A map showing the proposed location of the project has been provided to you for use with any announcements/stories you print.)

Details for the public hearing are as follows:

  • Friday, March 6, 2020 - 9 a.m. Central
    City of Williston Public Works and Engineering Department 1121 5th Street East, Williston, ND 58801

The hearing provides an opportunity for members of the public to contribute to the PSC's official record. Any comments from members of the public must be received at the hearing to be part of the record. People with concerns, questions or support/opposition for the project are encouraged to attend the hearing and present their information. Information received after the hearing will not be part of the official record and cannot be used as a basis for the Commission's decision unless certain additional procedures are followed.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission is a constitutionally created state agency with authority to permit, site and regulate certain business activities in the state including electric and gas utilities, telecommunications companies, power plants, electric transmission lines, pipelines, railroads, auctioneers, commercial weighing devices, pipeline safety and coal mine reclamation. For more information, contact the Public Service Commission at (701) 328-2400 or www.psc.nd.gov.

###

Find us on Twitter: twitter.com/ndpsc or @NDPSC

Disclaimer

North Dakota Public Service Commission published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 19:44:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
02:57pBig trade differences remain ahead of Trump's India trip - U.S. official
RE
02:56pVerizon withdraws from RSA conference on coronavirus concerns
RE
02:52pNEW YORK TIMES PLANS TO NAME MEREDITH KOPIT LEVIEN AS NEXT CEO : Bloomberg News
RE
02:50pDivided EU fails in bid to end budget deadlock
RE
02:48pLyft buys digital car-top advertising startup Halo Cars
RE
02:45pBOE's Tenreyro says coronavirus his to global growth could be large
RE
02:45pNORTH DAKOTA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION : PSC Schedules Public Hearing in Williston for Proposed Pipeline Project
PU
02:40p$675 Billion Reasons to Declare Your Share!’ with Upcoming 2020 Decennial Census
SE
02:38pEncryption on Facebook, Google, others threatened by planned new bill
RE
02:38pU.S. AUTHORITIES TO ANNOUNCE DEAL OVER WELLS FARGO'S SALES PRACTICES SCANDAL : sources
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DROPBOX, INC. : Dropbox shares rise after upbeat results, share buyback plan
2Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
3VIACOMCBS INC. : ViacomCBS Posts Loss as It Prepares Streaming Push -- WSJ
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : 4Q Net Profit Rose, Raises Dividend
5UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : shares fall at open after report Mustier vying for HSBC top job

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group