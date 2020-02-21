North Dakota Public Service Commission : PSC Schedules Public Hearing in Williston for Proposed Pipeline Project

NEWS RELEASE For Immediate Release, Contact: Feb. 21, 2020 Brian Kroshus, (701) 471-7965 Julie Fedorchak, (701) 391-1140 Randy Christmann, (701) 328-4091

PSC Schedules Public Hearing in Williston for Proposed Pipeline Project

BISMARCK, ND - The North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a public hearing in Williston on Friday, March 6, regarding a proposal for a natural gas liquids (NGL) pipeline in Williams County.

ONEOK Bakken Pipeline, LLC, is proposing to construct an approximately 75 mile-long NGL pipeline in Williams County. The pipeline would be a 16-inch diameter pipeline with an estimated throughput of 30,000 barrels per day. The project would also include the installation of four mainline block valves. The pipeline would transport Y-grade NGLs, which is a mixture of ethane, propane, butanes, iso-butane mix, pentanes, and natural gasoline. The estimated cost of the project is $100 million.

The pipeline would originate at the Hess Corporation's Tioga Gas Processing Plant and end at an interconnection with ONEOK's Stateline to Riverview NGL pipeline. (Note to the media: A map showing the proposed location of the project has been provided to you for use with any announcements/stories you print.)

Details for the public hearing are as follows:

Friday, March 6, 2020 - 9 a.m. Central

City of Williston Public Works and Engineering Department 1121 5 th Street East, Williston, ND 58801

The hearing provides an opportunity for members of the public to contribute to the PSC's official record. Any comments from members of the public must be received at the hearing to be part of the record. People with concerns, questions or support/opposition for the project are encouraged to attend the hearing and present their information. Information received after the hearing will not be part of the official record and cannot be used as a basis for the Commission's decision unless certain additional procedures are followed.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission is a constitutionally created state agency with authority to permit, site and regulate certain business activities in the state including electric and gas utilities, telecommunications companies, power plants, electric transmission lines, pipelines, railroads, auctioneers, commercial weighing devices, pipeline safety and coal mine reclamation. For more information, contact the Public Service Commission at (701) 328-2400 or www.psc.nd.gov.

###

