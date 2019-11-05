North Dakota Soybean Growers Association : Farm Groups Ask President to Fix EPA Biofuel Proposal

The North Dakota Soybean Growers Association was a co-signer on a recent letter to the White House asking President Trump to fix EPA's flawed proposal which 'fails in its mission to reinvigorate farm economies and reopen biofuel plants across America's heartland.'

The letter was signed by 60 farm and biofuel organizations, including the American Soybean Association, the ND Ethanol Producers Association and the ND Corn Growers Association. It notes that the EPA's draft plan undermines the administration's commitment to restore integrity to the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and accurately account for biofuel demand destroyed by Small Refinery Exemptions (SREs).

The letter, which is attached, reads in part: 'The flawed proposal swaps out a critical component of the SRE remedy sought by farmers and the biofuels industry'. and 'Instead of recovering the gallons exempted by EPA, it proposes to recover only those gallons previously recommended for exemption by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). This one EPA modification converts a commitment to fully account for SREs into a bureaucratically uncertain path that recovers only one fraction of those gallons lost to SREs and could result in RFS backsliding in 2020. This lack of certainty sabotages efforts toward market recovery and will stop biorefineries from reopening.'

The Letter