North Dakota Trade Office : Recent NDTO Trade Missions

As the state endured a deep freeze and snow globe-like conditions, the North Dakota Trade Office and North Dakota exporters kept busy with trade missions. So far this year, the North Dakota Trade Office (NDTO) has organized outbound trade missions to the United Arab Emirates, Israel, the Philippines, and China, and is currently organizing an upcoming trade mission to Brazil.

The United Arab Emirates and Israel Trade Mission was a specialty crop focused trade mission that took place February 15-27, 2019. Four specialty crop companies attended Gulfood 2019, the world's largest food show, followed by a trade mission to Tel Aviv, Israel to meet one-on-one with potential pulse buyers. Participation in this mission was funded by the Specialty Crop Program.

On March 26-28, 2019, the Philippines Trade Mission took place and was centered around food grade, identity-preserved soybeans. North Dakota soy food companies traveled to Manila to meet one-on-one with Southeast Asian potential buyers and attend the U.S. Soybean Export Council's Soyfood Symposium. This mission was partially sponsored by the North Dakota Soybean Council.

The Bean Products Committee of China held their annual International Soyfood Processing Technology and Equipment Exhibition on April 2-4 in Changsha, China. NDTO staff introduced the state's food grade, identity-preserved soybeans to Chinese food soybean buyers, while a food scientist from the Northern Crops Institute presented on the benefits of North Dakota's high quality soybeans. The North Dakota Soybean Council helped sponsor this mission.

An upcoming trade mission to Brazil is planned for August 2019. This mission will focus on energy, with recruitment and coordination currently underway.

For more information on these trade missions, contact the NDTO at (701) 231-1150 or info@ndto.com.