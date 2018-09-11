Log in
North Dakota’s first all-ages free dental care event coming to Bismarck

09/11/2018 | 12:10am CEST

BISMARCK, N.D., Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Dakota Dental Association and North Dakota Dental Foundation are hosting North Dakota’s first Mission of Mercy on Fri., Sept. 28 and Sat., Sept. 29 at the Bismarck Event Center.

Mission of Mercy 2018 Bismarck
The Mission of Mercy will be held Sept. 28-29, 2018, at the Bismarck Event Center.


The two-day, volunteer-staffed clinic will provide free dental care to anyone in need on a first-come, first-served basis. Care provided will include cleanings, fillings, extractions, limited treatment for partial dental appliances and some root canals in front teeth. Dental services not provided are implants, crowns and root canals on molars, full dentures and removal of unexposed wisdom teeth.

Organizers anticipate more than 600 patients from throughout the region could be served during this first-of-its-kind event in North Dakota. Patients will not be required to provide photo ID or other personal documentation, however, children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Doors open at 5:30 a.m. each day. Patients are encouraged to arrive early.

“Dental professionals understand that oral health is an important part of overall health and are motivated to make a difference in people’s lives,” said Brent Holman, D.D.S., chairman of the North Dakota Mission of Mercy.  “Events like the Mission of Mercy provide an opportunity for us to do just that – deliver care to people who face barriers to regular oral health care.”

Nearly 500 volunteers, including more than 80 dentists, will staff the 50-chair clinic. More than 40 organizations and individuals have contributed cash and in-kind donations to support North Dakota’s Mission of Mercy.

For more information, visit http://www.smilenorthdakota.org/for-the-public/mission-of-mercy.

Media contact:
Kris Bevill, Flint Group
Kris.Bevill@flint-group.com
Office: 701-499-2180

 

47045_2015NDDA_Logo_horiz_CMYK.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
