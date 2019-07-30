North East Dealers Association partners with i3 Digital Agency to provide digital solutions to dealers.

Liverpool, NY, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Northeast Equipment Dealers Association (NEDA) has approved i3 Digital Agency as their digital agency of choice for their over 450 farm, industrial, construction, and outdoor power equipment dealers, spanning over nine states in 800 stores. i3 Digital Agency, a division of Fastline Media Group, will provide web, digital marketing, intelligence and analytics solutions to the equipment dealers.

“I would estimate that over 60% of our dealers are using digital media successfully to reduce costs or increase some of their marketing efforts. The i3 relationship gives our other dealers an opportunity to be more proficient with digital, while giving existing digital users options to evaluate their current digital processes or solutions to improve leads, quality or website management. I have been working with Fastline & Bill Howard (CEO, Fastline Media Group) for almost 19-years and appreciate their ability to work quickly and meet the needs of our dealers on a regular basis, I look forward to seeing what we do together with this expanded partnership,” says Ralph Gaiss, CEO of NEDA.

The association serves Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont equipment dealers.

“The Northeast Equipment Dealers Association includes some of our strongest areas in the U.S., with outstanding dealers who know and understand the importance of omni-channel marketing. We have seen exceptional results with our print publications and are seeing strong performance from digital with some of the dealers in NEDA and look forward to doing more,” says Bill Howard, CEO & Founder of Fastline Media Group.

“Dealerships go to market with exciting, engaging and problem-solving solutions for their equipment customers. We provide the digital solutions, analytics, and consumer intelligence needed to compete and build real relationships with customers, while also giving dealers the control to manage their business in a competitive and evolving marketplace,” says Tony Fink, Vice President of i3 Digital Agency.

NEDA will continue to support dealers through lobbying, improved dealer laws, insurance, healthcare, legal and other services. “We estimate saving dealers up to 23% percent just on healthcare for dealerships, not to mention the savings to dealer customers through our extended warranty programs on used & new equipment,” Gaiss said.

NEDA supports equipment dealers by providing lobbying support, workers compensation, a legal counsel hotline, health insurance, news & updates on government/manufacturer regulations and compliance, and extended warranty programs for dealer customers. NEDA also works with the National Equipment Register to notify police nationally, in the event equipment is stolen from a dealership or their customers.

Equipment dealers are in a highly competitive and constantly changing industry that requires the best technology, market research, consumer and buyer-behavior intelligence to stay ahead of the market. “We are excited about the opportunity to help dealers face these challenges with our solutions that give them complete control to manage and grow their business in a digital age. Our digital, analytics, business intelligence and web solutions are built on global standards and solutions that are not proprietary or lock them into something they can’t change later. We want them to have all of the control; obviously we are there to help but this is about giving NEDA dealer members the power and tools to grow with, or without us,” says Tony Fink, Vice President, i3 Digital Agency.

About NEDA

The Northeast Equipment Dealers Association (NEDA) represents over 450 agricultural, industrial, rental and outdoor power equipment dealers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.

NEDA’s mission is to promote the general welfare of equipment dealer members by supporting favorable legislation and reducing their cost of doing business. The association addresses issues affecting equipment dealers outside of their normal day-to-day business activities with their customers. NEDA helps member-dealers improve their gross margins and to sell, service and supply replacement parts to their customers successfully and profitably. NEDA is widely recognized and respected as the equipment industry organization representing the collective interests of American equipment dealers in the Northeast region. Learn more at: http://www.ne-equip.org.

About Fastline Media Group

Fastline Media Group has grown from a traditional magazine and print business to a full-service digital and data-centered operation that provides mixed marketing solutions to the agriculture and related industries. The company produces 22 farm industry catalogs, digitally and in print, across the United States. Fastline also owns Big Ag, Pink Tractor, i3 Digital Agency, MCW Printing, and Reset Strategies which provides marketing and business intelligence to the agriculture and related industries.

